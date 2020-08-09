Log in
Baseus AliExpress Brand Day Debuts on August 10th With the Lowest Price of the Year

08/09/2020 | 10:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consumer electronics brand Baseus has partnered with AliExpress to launch its upcoming promotional campaign called “AliExpress Super Brand Day”, which is set to start on August 10th (at 0:00 Pacific Time, USA) and last for three days. Users who visit the Baseus official AliExpress store can enjoy up to 71% off its tech products and even win an iPhone 11 Pro Max by taking part in the Baseus Facebook lucky draw event.

Baseus is a leading manufacturer of phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, earphones, phone chargers, screen hanging lights, and car accessories. In particular, this company has grown to become a reliable name in the charging tech industry since its establishment in 2011.

Baseus is particularly famous for its GaN (gallium nitride) chargers, which are far smaller, faster, and more efficient than the regular chargers made of silicon materials. They are also popular because of their high thermal conductivity, high-temperature resistance, and strong resistance to radiation, acid, and alkali.

The 65W three-port 2C1A GaN Charger is an extraordinary example of its customer-centric approach to R&D. With its three-port output and PD (power delivery) GaNFast charging technology, this charger can charge all devices five times faster while still taking 30% less space than most GaN chargers from other brands. During the AliExpress Brand Fest event, this 65W GaN charger will hit its lowest price ever at only 19.99$.

Besides fantastic deals on Baseus’ chargers, users can also receive exclusive gifts and special coupons of 5-10 US$ by joining the live broadcast events and signing in continuously to their official AliExpress store.

Below is a more detailed timeline of the Baseus Brand Day event:

  1. On August 10th: Brand Day event broadcast with even more appealing discounts;
  2. From August 10th to August 12th: Brand Day event special discounts;
  3. Until August 17th: Baseus Facebook giveaway event for a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max and twenty Baseus 65W Fast Chargers;

About Baseus
Baseus is a consumer electronics brand that mainly manufactures mobile phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, and car accessories.

Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Besing Technology Co.
Address: Baseus Intelligent Park, No. 2008 Xuegang Road, Bantian, Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
Email: service@baseus.com
Website: http://www.baseus.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
