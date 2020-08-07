Baseus Super Brand Day Campaign on AliExpress Debuts on August 10th

ROME, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-leading consumer electronics brand Baseus is excited to announce its upcoming AliExpress Super Brand Day campaign, which is set to start at 9:00 am on August 10th, (GMT +2). For three days, consumers can enjoy a variety of deals, gifts, and coupons on the company’s most loved GaN (gallium nitride) chargers and other flagship products.



Founded by He Shiyou in 2011, Baseus manufactures phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, and car accessories. The company is a leading Chinese brand with a growing international presence.

GaN chargers have recently become increasingly popular for ensuring a 5-time faster charging speed with a smaller size than traditional chargers. They also offer high thermal conductivity, high temperature resistance, and strong resistance to radiation, acid, and alkali.

Baseus is known for releasing some of the most innovative products in the charging industry, including the world's smallest 120W GaN charger , the world's first 65W three-port 2C1A GaN charger , the world's first 45W 2-in-1 GaN charger , and the world's smallest 45W dual-port GaN charger . By employing the most advanced GaN components, Baseus can offer smaller and more lightweight chargers with incomparable benefits in terms of efficiency and speed.

This year, Baseus is ready to indulge its customers with the AliExpress Brand Day campaign organized in collaboration with AliExpress. With the theme “Charge Fast, Baseus First!”, this event is ready to start on August 10th but its warm up will take place on July 20th with unprecedented discounts and special gifts. Baseus will also release large-scale limited-time coupons for users signing in continuously and joining their live broadcast. Many more surprises will be coming up soon.

Below is a more detailed timeline of the Baseus Brand Day event:

From July 20th to August 9th: pre-selling activity, exclusive gifts, and special time-limited coupons for continuous sign-in and for sharing the link to the Baseus AliExpress store ; On August 10th: Brand Day event broadcast with even more appealing discounts; From August 10th to August 12th: Brand Day event special discounts;

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand that mainly manufactures mobile phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, and car accessories.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Besing Technology Co.

Address: Baseus Intelligent Park, No. 2008 Xuegang Road, Bantian, Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Email: service@baseus.com

Website: http://www.baseus.com/