Basic Fun! : Secures Rights to License Tonka Brand

Fun!, the Florida-based toy and novelties company, today announced
that it has an agreement in principle with global play and entertainment
company Hasbro,
Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), for the Tonka brand. The multi-year deal would
expand the licensing relationship between the two companies, which
already includes Pound Puppies, Lite-Brite, Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toy, My
Little Pony Classic, Koosh, and Weebles, among others. Basic Fun’s new
line of Tonka trucks is expected to launch at retailers worldwide in
Fall 2020 and will feature the classic steel Tonka Trucks, die-cast
range, and traditional plastic lights and sounds products.
The company plans to launch a dynamic marketing campaign aimed at kids
and gift givers focusing on getting kids out to play and having fun in
the fresh air. The new vehicles and playsets will have innovative
elements to appeal to kids, yet will also stay true to the nostalgic
‘Tonka Tough’ brand legacy generations of fans have come to trust and
love for over seventy years.
“Today’s kids are at risk of forgetting how to play with anything but a
smart phone, which is why we are so thrilled to be taking on the iconic
Tonka toy line that is all about going outside to play and encouraging
kids to use their imaginations,” said Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!
“Tonka has always been known for the biggest and best quality tough
trucks and toy vehicles in the market, and we plan to make sure
consumers know Tonka is the ‘go to’ brand in this category.”
“We are excited about bringing one of our jewels to a trusted partner
like Basic Fun!,” said Casey Collins, General Manager and Senior Vice
President, Entertainment and Licensing, Hasbro. “For years, the company
has become an important collaborator of ours, effectively managing many
of our classic vault brands. Tonka is perhaps the biggest of them all,
and we know the program is in great hands with the Basic Fun! team and
their vision to reimagine the brand for today’s kids.”
Tonka was created in 1946 by a gardening supply company in Mound,
Minnesota called Mound Metalcraft, which later become Tonka Toys
Incorporated. The steel toy trucks became an iconic rite of passage gift
for boys. At one time, Tonka was the world largest manufacturer of
trucks! Over the years, the company was purchased by Hasbro and the
company, along with its licensees, have manufactured the product line
since 1991.
About Basic Fun!™
Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative
children’s entertainment products for today’s kids. The company plays in
many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty
collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles,
preschool and activity/discovery. Basic Fun! is best known for product
lines such as: K’NEX, Lite-Brite, Fisher Price Classics, Mash’ems,
Cutetitos, My Little Pony Classics, Ant Farm, Arcade Classics and many
more! For more information, please visit www.BasicFun.com.
About Hasbro
Hasbro
(NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating
the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to
television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers
a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands,
including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY
ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands.
Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark
Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great
storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making
the world a better place for children and their families through
corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13
on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and
has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere
Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com,
and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro)
and Instagram (@Hasbro).
