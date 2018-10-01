Basic Fun! :™ Acquires Assets of Playhut®

Basic
Fun!, the Florida-based toy and novelties company, announced today
the purchase of all assets of Playhut,
Inc., the California toy company that produces the popular and
award-winning EZ Twist™ line of indoor and outdoor play structures.
Founded in 1982, Playhut has introduced many innovative products that
aim to enhance imaginative and educational play. The company’s renowned
EZ Twist design system revolutionized indoor and outdoor play by
allowing for instant setup and convenient foldaway storage of
lightweight popup environments including playhouses, tents, tunnels and
games.
“We believe that Playhut is the brand of choice for indoor and outdoor
play structures,” said Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun! “The company is
well known for innovation and quality by consumers, retailers and
licensors. They ran into serious troubles navigating the challenging
retail environment between the bankruptcy of Toys”R”Us and the fight at
retail between brand and price. It’s our mission to reinvigorate Playhut
and return the brand to its position as the leader in this very
important micro category within the kids’ products space.”
Basic Fun! has made the acquisition and rehabilitation of classic and
iconic toy brands, including its name sake Basic Fun, Uncle Milton,
K’NEX and now Playhut, part of its business model. The company is in the
midst of a robust growth strategy designed to build scale and
sustainability through organic growth and acquisition.
About Basic Fun!™
Basic Fun! is a developer of innovative and fun children’s entertainment
products. The company was created as a result of an organized roll-up
strategy, of several smaller toy companies including: The Bridge Direct,
Tech 4 Kids, K’NEX, Uncle Milton and Good Stuff. The company’s products
are sold through a well-established network of retailers and
distributors around the globe and include the following product lines:
CakePop Cuties, Cutetitos, Classic My Little Pony, Mash’ems, Uncle
Milton’s Star Wars Science activities and Original Ant Farm, C3
Collector Construction, Arcade Classics Electronic Games including
Pac-Man and Frogger, Pokémon Trainer Guess, Fisher-Price Classics®,
Strawberry Shortcake, Lite-Brite® and many more. For more
information, visit www.BasicFun.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005303/en/