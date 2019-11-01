Basics :™ Opens Doors to New Tualatin Market

- Third location features fresh recipes, expanded protein and local products just in time for holiday season -

Basics, a new food market designed to help people cook more at home with a bounty of fresh, regional ingredients, is opening this month in Tualatin, Ore. Across from Dutch Bros. Coffee at 8680 SW Old Tualatin Sherwood Road, the store features seasonally rotating meal stations, nutrition classes and cooking demos, all under one roof.

Locally owned Basics offers a new way to shop, cook and learn. Basics partners directly with local producers to minimize distribution costs and waste, as well as to preserve nutrition, ultimately providing high-quality products at lower prices. Its first location opened in 2017 on campus in the Faubion School with a second market last year on the iconic Sandy Boulevard in northeast Portland. A fourth location will open in Portland’s Pearl District later this winter boasting additional amenities including the Wild Rose bottle bar and beer shop featuring regional wines and craft beers on tap and an on-site cheese aging chamber.

“Thousands of people pass by this location as they go about their busy lives. Our hope is that this store will be an oasis of meal inspiration and delicious ingredients, making it easier for people to get dinner on the table with foods they trust,” said Fernando Divina, president of Basics markets. Divina and Michael Wolff, vice president of operations, have been a part of Basics’ growth from the start, working closely with a variety of partners including local farmers, ranchers, food producers and the Oregon healthcare community in the development of this simple new market model.

With a small format layout, the store is designed for easy access. Shoppers will find ingredients organized by delicious recipes developed by award-winning chefs and vetted by staff nutritionists for optimal health. Additional highlights include:

The Discovery Kitchen classroom with state-of-the-art cooking facilities and a robust schedule of free classes, including interactive demonstrations, hands-on workshops and nutrition classes, taught by Basics’ culinary and nutrition mentors;

The Northwest Proteins counter featuring sustainably caught fish, a wide variety of Pacific Northwest fresh and cured meats, poultry, and plant-based selections all locally sourced from farms that prioritize animal welfare and sustainable practices;

Fresh, seasonal produce is delivered daily to ensure peak nutrition;

Organic, locally made brands from Basics’ founder, including Lulubelle’s milk products and Gwendolyn’s Organic Eggs; and

A bar and bottle shop featuring a selection of regional wines, craft beers and creative libations will be added in November.

About Basics

Part of the Wild Rose Food Company, Basics is a collection of area markets that feature classrooms and gathering places in addition to curated fresh foods and pantry staples. Designed to help more people cook healthful meals at home, it finds the freshest, most flavorful ingredients, pairs them with simple recipes, and shares kitchen skills and nutrition knowledge. Basics supports regional farmers, growers and manufacturers by sourcing products from farms that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, regenerative practices and seasonal rhythms. Basics’ recipes are developed by the store’s in-house culinary team and evaluated for optimal health by our nutrition team. For more information visit www.basicsmarket.com.

