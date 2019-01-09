Basis Technologies : Announces David Lees as Chief Strategy Officer

Basis
Technologies, innovators of the most complete automation platform
for DevOps and testing engineered specifically for SAP, today announced
that David Lees has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In
this role he will work with the executive management team to execute the
company’s global expansion strategy and drive the continued adoption of
its market-leading
SAP automation.
David joins the company from Procter & Gamble where most recently he
held the role of SAP Supply Chain (S/4HANA) Platform Transformation
Leader. David brings with him more than 20 years of SAP domain
experience and has been highly successful across a wide range of roles
during his career at P&G. He was responsible for leading many of the
company’s major IT transformations, including initiatives around
application management, system and corporate restructuring projects, a
move to SAP ECC and recently to S/4HANA.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of a forward-thinking,
innovative organization like Basis Technologies,” said David. “They have
taken a completely new approach to automation for SAP - one that is
quickly becoming critical for companies looking to adopt modern
practices like agile development, DevOps and continuous delivery.”
“Our automation is changing the way companies manage their SAP systems,
especially when it comes to major transitions such as S/4HANA,” said
Basis Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer, Martin Metcalf. “David
brings a unique outside-in perspective to this role, with a deep
understanding of the customer need for greater business agility.”
About Basis Technologies
Basis
Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps
and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers
maintain better competitive agility by responding more quickly to market
opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop
automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed
to execute change and testing. Many of the world’s largest brands use
Basis Technologies’ automation to accelerate innovation and ensure
continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005089/en/