Basis Technologies : Announces Dr. Thomas Bruggner as Managing Director of Europe

Company expands footprint in response to growing global demand for DevOps and test automation for SAP®

Basis Technologies, innovators of the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced the continued expansion of its global presence with the appointment of Dr. Thomas Bruggner as Managing Director of Europe. In this role, he will be responsible for leading all aspects of sales, business development, and alliances activities across Europe, with a special focus on ensuring customer and partner success and acquiring new customers.

Based in the European regional headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Bruggner brings fifteen years of experience in the enterprise software market, where he has helped to grow global IT companies and successfully drive expansion in new regions and markets. His most recent positions include senior leadership roles at SAP AG and Oracle.

Brugger’s appointment reflects Basis Technologies’ ongoing expansion, which includes investments in global and regional partnerships and highly skilled sales, pre-sales, marketing and services resources. It will play a key role in extending the reach of the company’s leading automation software and meeting increased demand from new customers and a growing list of existing clients.

“The appointment of Thomas and the continued growth of our European team reflects the significant interest in DevOps for SAP that we are encountering not only in Europe, but across the globe,” said Matt Thomas, EVP, Basis Technologies. “With growing demand for a new automated approach, our strategic expansion will allow us to support customers and partners in the region with the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP.”

The European office manages operations in all European countries outside of the United Kingdom and supports active clients across nine countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Sweden.

“I immediately saw the value that Basis Technologies brings to the market,” said Bruggner. “Having worked at SAP, I know first-hand that customers are looking for ways to deliver value faster and to stay ahead of the curve – whether that means upgrades, cloud migration, a move to S/4HANA, or improving business as usual – and our automation software can help them do just that.”

Global organizations are increasingly adopting Basis Technologies’ software automation platform which includes:

ActiveControl: Technology that gives companies the flexibility to deliver high quality change on demand, without risk of business disruption.

Testimony: The first Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution for on-demand SAP regression testing, without scripting or test maintenance.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers are able to increase competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world’s largest brands use Basis Technologies’ automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.

