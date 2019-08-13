Log in
Basis Technologies : Announces Duncan Williamson as Chief Revenue Officer

08/13/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Basis Technologies, innovators of the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced the appointment of Duncan Williamson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role Williamson assumes responsibility for driving business growth and managing operations across Basis Technologies’ global team.

Williamson brings a proven track record from SAP where his career spanned two decades and he successfully led high-performing teams across various countries and industries, most recently in the role of Managing Director SAP Malaysia. In his new role as CRO, Williamson will lead all aspects of sales, business development, and alliances activity worldwide.

“As a 20-year veteran of SAP Duncan will play a highly strategic role in the future of Basis Technologies,” said Martin Metcalf, Basis Technologies' CEO. “With increasing demand for our industry-leading automation software, his expertise will be critical in accelerating our growth and ensuring customer and partner success as we equip companies with the tools they need to rapidly respond to change.”

“Business leaders need to be ahead of the curve, understand the impact of technology on their business models, look ahead for disruption, and future-proof the business at all times,” Williamson said. “This is precisely what Basis Technologies’ automation does for companies running SAP. I am delighted to join the team and excited by the opportunity to introduce more organizations around the world to this revolutionary innovation.”

Global organizations are increasingly adopting Basis Technologies’ software automation platform, which consists of:

  • ActiveControl: Technology that gives companies the flexibility to deliver high quality change on demand, without risk of business disruption.
  • Testimony: The first Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution for on-demand SAP regression testing, without scripting or test maintenance.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers are able to increase competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world’s largest brands use Basis Technologies’ automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.


© Business Wire 2019
