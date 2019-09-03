Log in
Basis Technologies : Launches Customer Advisory Council

09/03/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Basis Technologies, innovators of the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced the launch of a global Customer Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC provides an opportunity for existing and selected prospective customers to connect with peers, share best practices, and shape future offerings from Basis Technologies.

As organizations look for ways to become more agile in how they manage their complex SAP deployments, the CAC offers a unique forum where customers can collaborate as they tackle similar challenges and achieve strategic goals with Basis Technologies’ automation software.

“The launch of our Customer Advisory Council demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customer success. We value deep interaction with our customers and want to build a new channel for meaningful information sharing and dialogue,” said Martin Metcalf, CEO of Basis Technologies. “Open communication and direct feedback from customers will help us evolve our industry-leading DevOps and test automation technology to continue to meet the specific needs of the market.”

The Customer Advisory Council will be chaired by Basis Technologies’ Chief Strategy Officer, David Lees. David joined Basis in early 2019 after spending 20 years in the SAP domain with Procter & Gamble. Prior to leaving P&G, David was in charge of leading their S/4 Transformation Program in the role of Global SAP Platform Architect and brings first-hand perspective into today’s companies operating in complex SAP environments and what they need to be successful.

The Customer Advisory Council (CAC) launch meetings will be hosted half-day afternoon conference and networking events on September 23rd in Las Vegas and on October 7th in Barcelona. These events have been co-located with SAP TechEd Las Vegas (September 24-27) and SAP TechEd Barcelona (October 8-10). For more information and to register for the events, please visit our website.

Basis Technologies’ software automation platform consists of ActiveControl, which enables on-demand delivery of SAP change and Testimony, the world’s only Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution that requires no scripting or test maintenance.

###

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers are able to increase competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world’s largest brands use Basis Technologies’ automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.


© Business Wire 2019
