Basis Technologies : Launches Latest Release of ActiveControl - The World's Leading DevOps Automation Platform for SAP®

Basis Technologies, creators of the most complete DevOps and test automation platform engineered specifically for SAP systems, today announced the introduction of ActiveControl 8.3, the newest version of the company’s innovative DevOps automation solution. This market-leading technology enables on-demand delivery of SAP change through the adoption of agile, DevOps and CI/CD.

ActiveControl 8.3 helps companies with SAP systems to achieve greater business agility and faster delivery of innovation by enabling adoption of new development methods, improving the quality of SAP change, and increasing productivity through elimination of manual effort. Key developments include ActiveControl’s first out-of-the-box integration with Jenkins, a popular Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation tool, and additional support for SAP S/4HANA transition.

ActiveControl’s Jenkins integration is just the latest in a range of two-way integrations with common enterprise solutions used for change management, documentation, DevOps and more. It enables SAP users to incorporate abapGit – an open-source tool with the potential to enable a more flexible, efficient approach to SAP development – into an end-to-end CI/CD process. When combined with the automated analysis, deployment and audit functions of ActiveControl, an abapGit-based workflow holds exciting potential to further increase the effectiveness of DevOps for SAP. Use of Jenkins to trigger automated test execution and register associated results further enhances a DevOps approach.

This newest release of ActiveControl also delivers more support for SAP users who are dealing with the challenge of how to effectively manage a transition to SAP S/4HANA. Building on existing ‘dual maintenance’ automation features - designed to enable automatic synchronization of new and legacy systems - version 8.3 provides more powerful analysis and greater integration with smartRetrofit from smartShift technologies, helping to further accelerate and reduce the cost of S/4 migration.

“ActiveControl 8.3 was created by listening to the needs of our customers. It’s built on their feedback, from headlines like the Jenkins integration and support for abapGit, to a range of feature updates that will make life easier for people all over the world managing SAP systems,” said James Roberts, Chief Technology Officer of Basis Technologies. “We’re committed to helping our customers to derive long-term value from our automation solutions and move to a DevOps-based on-demand delivery model for SAP. This ActiveControl release is the latest demonstration of that approach.”

Version 8.3 also features a new integration with SAP’s ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC), adding the tool to the list of options that can automatically be executed from within a single ActiveControl-based change and release workflow. ATC integration forms part of ActiveControls DevEnforcer function and provides the means to execute more powerful, flexible code quality, security and performance checks during development and approval.

Other ActiveControl enhancements include a range of updates to its powerful suite of automated analyzers – 60+ out-of-the box analyzers that reduce SAP change risk, access to additional functionality via the popular browser-based user interface (‘Web UI’), and a range of improvements that support the governance, audit and compliance processes that are critical to so many SAP teams.

In addition to ActiveControl, the Basis Technologies platform includes Testimony, the only automated SAP regression testing technology without the need for test scripts or test maintenance.

ActiveControl 8.3 will be available in June 2020. SAP users can request a free demonstration via the Basis Technologies website. ActiveControl is SAP Certified for use on both Netweaver and SAP S/4HANA.

About Basis Technologies

At Basis Technologies we believe every company should have the freedom to change, and to unlock the full potential of SAP. That’s why we create automation software that enables continuous delivery to thrive, giving businesses the agility needed to adapt to rapidly changing priorities and market demands. We provide the only fully automated DevOps and test platform specifically engineered for use in SAP, providing many of the world’s leading brands with the means to deliver SAP change with absolute confidence and virtually no risk so that they can accelerate time to market, simplify transformation, realize value fast and create amazing business outcomes.

