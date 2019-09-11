Basis Technologies : Showcases New DevOps Technology for SAP® Systems

abapGit workflow concept demonstrates new potential for modern SAP development

Basis Technologies, innovators of the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced they will showcase their technology at a series of major events in the fall of 2019, including SAP TechEd 2019 Las Vegas, the DSAG-Jahreskongress 2019 in Germany, and SAP TechEd 2019 Barcelona. These events will allow SAP users to experience the latest developments in DevOps for SAP and see the cutting-edge capabilities of Basis Technologies’ software products.

SAP TechEd Las Vegas will feature the first proof of concept demonstration of an end-to-end DevOps workflow that leverages the combined power of abapGit, Jenkins and ActiveControl, Basis Technologies’ leading DevOps solution. abapGit - a new open-source tool with the potential to enable a more flexible, efficient approach to SAP development - allows truly independent, distributed development of ABAP-based applications. In association with the automated analysis, deployment and audit functions of ActiveControl, an abapGit-based workflow holds out exciting potential to further increase the effectiveness of DevOps for SAP.

“As the DevOps for SAP approach pioneered by Basis Technologies is adopted by more and more firms, many are already interested in how DevOps can deliver even more value,” said James Roberts, Basis Technologies’ Chief Technology Officer. “The combination of abapGit and ActiveControl is a great example of one way they may be able to increase speed and competitiveness without compromising on the safety, transparency and efficiency of their SAP systems.”

In addition, a number of Basis Technologies’ customers will share their experiences at the events. Speakers from organizations including Interpublic Group (IPG), thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Newell Brands and Booking.com will present on the benefits that they have derived from SAP automation.

“We decided to embark on a DevOps project and began building our strategy in 2018,” Orhan Ozalp, Executive Director, Global SAP Solutions at IPG recently noted. “We have observed significant productivity gains and now we can deploy our solutions quickly to our production environment without worrying about business disruption. We were doing a major release and a minor release every year … now we’re just continuously delivering.”

Basis Technologies will demonstrate its software automation products ActiveControl and Testimony at SAP TechEd 2019 Las Vegas, September 24-26, at booth number 417; at the DSAG-Jahreskongress 2019 in Nuremburg, Germany, September 17-19, at booth number L27; and at SAP TechEd Barcelona 2019, October 8-10, at booth number 13. Alternatively, SAP users can request a free demonstration of the products via the Basis Technologies website.

