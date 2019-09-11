Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Basis Technologies : Showcases New DevOps Technology for SAP® Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

abapGit workflow concept demonstrates new potential for modern SAP development

Basis Technologies, innovators of the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced they will showcase their technology at a series of major events in the fall of 2019, including SAP TechEd 2019 Las Vegas, the DSAG-Jahreskongress 2019 in Germany, and SAP TechEd 2019 Barcelona. These events will allow SAP users to experience the latest developments in DevOps for SAP and see the cutting-edge capabilities of Basis Technologies’ software products.

SAP TechEd Las Vegas will feature the first proof of concept demonstration of an end-to-end DevOps workflow that leverages the combined power of abapGit, Jenkins and ActiveControl, Basis Technologies’ leading DevOps solution. abapGit - a new open-source tool with the potential to enable a more flexible, efficient approach to SAP development - allows truly independent, distributed development of ABAP-based applications. In association with the automated analysis, deployment and audit functions of ActiveControl, an abapGit-based workflow holds out exciting potential to further increase the effectiveness of DevOps for SAP.

“As the DevOps for SAP approach pioneered by Basis Technologies is adopted by more and more firms, many are already interested in how DevOps can deliver even more value,” said James Roberts, Basis Technologies’ Chief Technology Officer. “The combination of abapGit and ActiveControl is a great example of one way they may be able to increase speed and competitiveness without compromising on the safety, transparency and efficiency of their SAP systems.”

In addition, a number of Basis Technologies’ customers will share their experiences at the events. Speakers from organizations including Interpublic Group (IPG), thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Newell Brands and Booking.com will present on the benefits that they have derived from SAP automation.

“We decided to embark on a DevOps project and began building our strategy in 2018,” Orhan Ozalp, Executive Director, Global SAP Solutions at IPG recently noted. “We have observed significant productivity gains and now we can deploy our solutions quickly to our production environment without worrying about business disruption. We were doing a major release and a minor release every year … now we’re just continuously delivering.”

Basis Technologies will demonstrate its software automation products ActiveControl and Testimony at SAP TechEd 2019 Las Vegas, September 24-26, at booth number 417; at the DSAG-Jahreskongress 2019 in Nuremburg, Germany, September 17-19, at booth number L27; and at SAP TechEd Barcelona 2019, October 8-10, at booth number 13. Alternatively, SAP users can request a free demonstration of the products via the Basis Technologies website.

###

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers are able to increase competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world’s largest brands use Basis Technologies’ automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.

Basis Technologies’ software automation platform consists of:

  • ActiveControl: Technology that gives companies the flexibility to deliver high quality change on demand, without risk of business disruption.
  • Testimony: The first Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution for on-demand SAP regression testing, without scripting or test maintenance.

Both products are fully certified on both SAP Netweaver and SAP S/4HANA. Together they form the most comprehensive automation platform for SAP change, enabling firms to ‘shift left’ and perform full regression testing for every release. The ability to continuously test and deploy high quality changes with fewer resources gives companies the business agility they need to stay competitive and grow.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aPERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC : - Performance Shipping Inc :. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notice
AQ
08:18aMedicine Man Technologies Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Strawberry Fields, an Integrated Operator in Southern Colorado
PR
08:17aSIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG : Voluntary Announcement Share Repurchase
PU
08:17aSOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 11.09.2019 Litigation
PU
08:17aTHALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 2 to 6 September 2019 (in French only)
PU
08:17aAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aNEXJ : IIROC Trade Resumption - NXJ
AQ
08:16aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
08:16aCENCOSUD S.A. : Announces Cash Tender Offers For Up To U.S.$900,000,000 Aggregate Purchase Price Of Certain Of Its Outstanding Debt Securities
PR
08:16aINNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB : INND) Signs Agreements to Distribute 200 of its Hearing Screening Kiosks & Hearing Products in 200 Pharmacy Locations with BONUM HEALTH   
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group