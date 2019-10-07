Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Basis by Centro is No. 1 for DSP and Video Advertising on Global User Review Site G2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:19am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that its Basis software scored the No. 1 position for the Demand Side Platform (DSP) and Video Advertising categories according to G2’s Fall Grid report. G2 also listed Basis as a Leader in the Cross-Channel Advertising and Mobile Advertising categories. G2 (www.g2.com) is a global user review site that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions—access the DSP report here: www.g2.com/gated_content/tokens/8c6a1c5d-9876-4d69-9aff-6f8b3b00dacb.

“Centro’s Basis is a Leader in our Fall 2019 Grid Reports for Demand Side Platform, Video Advertising, Cross-Channel Advertising and Mobile Advertising largely because it garners high levels of customer satisfaction from the business user community,” said Rob Light, research principal at G2. “In Video Advertising, its ratings for ease of use, quality of support and ease of doing business with far exceed the industry average; and a number of its individual features garnered stellar ratings.

G2’s Grid represents the democratic voice of software users. G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from user communities, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks (collected through September 4, 2019). It applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate scores in real time.

Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform—and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. Digital media teams and organizations use Basis to seamlessly integrate programmatic advertising with media planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence, and billing reconciliation. Learn more about Basis here: http://www2.centro.net/basis.

Recent accolades include:

  • A $1.4 million benefit for agencies who have implemented Basis, according to a study conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Centro. 
  • Basis as a finalist in four categories (including Display DSP and Mobile DSP) in the Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Awards.
  • Basis named by Martech Breakthrough as Best Programmatic Marketing Platform.

“Basis delivers the perfect combination of rich features and usability, which is demonstrated by the strong ratings we’ve received in multiple advertising categories in G2 over a span of consecutive quarters,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Having a central third-party repository of data about software and technology, that is sourced directly from users, is essential for businesses. This is the valuable role G2 plays in the media and advertising ecosystem.”

About G2 (formerly G2 Crowd)
Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October 2018, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately

About Centro
Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
310-573-8776
anthony.loredo@centro.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095dcb5d-be5a-4784-ac09-a2b412f027ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cebe3e49-7a78-4866-8a92-97d62ae190f3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12

Primary Logo

Tyler Kelly, president, Centro

“Basis delivers the perfect combination of rich features and usability, which is demonstrated by the strong ratings we’ve received in multiple advertising categories in G2 over a span of consecutive quarters,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Having a central third-party repository of data about software and technology, that is sourced directly from users, is essential for businesses. This is the valuable role G2 plays in the media and advertising ecosystem.”
Basis by Centro, G2 Leader

Centro's Basis software scored the No. 1 position for the Demand Side Platform (DSP) and Video Advertising categories according to G2’s Fall Grid report. G2 also listed Basis as a Leader in the Cross-Channel Advertising and Mobile Advertising categories.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
10:37aSCHRODERS : evolves country leadership team with senior appointments for UK and North America businesses
PU
10:37aUPC TRANSACTION : Sunrise welcomes ETHOS recommendations
PU
10:37aSEE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sealed Air Corporation – SEE
GL
10:36aU.S. airlines grapple with 'unfair tax' that adds to aircraft supply disruption
RE
10:36aYUM BRANDS : Domino's, Pizza Hut + cheese prices all up
AQ
10:35aOTELLO : Buyback
AQ
10:35aWESTWING GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 04/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:34aHORIZONS HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CORP. : subsidiary PAI-TECH Artificial Intelligence LTD finds synergies with The Floor for Tier-1 banks
PR
10:32aAEFFE S P A : Share Buy-back Notification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
3WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
4GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
5SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group