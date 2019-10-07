Basis by Centro is No. 1 for DSP and Video Advertising on Global User Review Site G2

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that its Basis software scored the No. 1 position for the Demand Side Platform (DSP) and Video Advertising categories according to G2’s Fall Grid report. G2 also listed Basis as a Leader in the Cross-Channel Advertising and Mobile Advertising categories. G2 ( www.g2.com ) is a global user review site that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions—access the DSP report here: www.g2.com/gated_content/tokens/8c6a1c5d-9876-4d69-9aff-6f8b3b00dacb .



“Centro’s Basis is a Leader in our Fall 2019 Grid Reports for Demand Side Platform, Video Advertising, Cross-Channel Advertising and Mobile Advertising largely because it garners high levels of customer satisfaction from the business user community,” said Rob Light, research principal at G2. “In Video Advertising, its ratings for ease of use, quality of support and ease of doing business with far exceed the industry average; and a number of its individual features garnered stellar ratings.

G2’s Grid represents the democratic voice of software users. G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from user communities, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks (collected through September 4, 2019). It applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate scores in real time.

Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform—and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. Digital media teams and organizations use Basis to seamlessly integrate programmatic advertising with media planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence, and billing reconciliation. Learn more about Basis here: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

Recent accolades include:

A $1.4 million benefit for agencies who have implemented Basis, according to a study conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Centro.

conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Centro. Basis as a finalist in four categories (including Display DSP and Mobile DSP) in the Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Awards.

in four categories (including Display DSP and Mobile DSP) in the Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Awards. Basis named by Martech Breakthrough as Best Programmatic Marketing Platform.

“Basis delivers the perfect combination of rich features and usability, which is demonstrated by the strong ratings we’ve received in multiple advertising categories in G2 over a span of consecutive quarters,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Having a central third-party repository of data about software and technology, that is sourced directly from users, is essential for businesses. This is the valuable role G2 plays in the media and advertising ecosystem.”

About G2 (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October 2018, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

