Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Pro Player T.J. Cline Partner With Ballogy to Launch Virtual Camps

05/26/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Basketball Program Helps Athletes Continue To Develop Via The Ballogy App

Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, and Nancy Lieberman and T.J. Cline Basketball Camps, a nonprofit arm of Nancy Lieberman Charities that helps kids succeed and build self-confidence through the fundamentals of basketball, announced today a partnership to keep youth athletes active and playing the game even during the absence of face-to-face instruction.

“Our camps teach leadership, health, fitness, networking and the fundamentals of basketball as a catalyst for the development of young girls and boys throughout the country,” said Nancy Lieberman, basketball hall of famer, pioneering coach, and founder of Nancy Lieberman Charities. “With Ballogy, we can now take our camps virtual, offering our players tangible results of their hard work and a standardized way to track and measure their on-going progress and goals.”

“Throughout my basketball career and now as a member of the Israel National Team, I know how important it is to marry technology and good old fashion hard work for young aspiring basketball players,” said Professional Basketball Player T.J. Cline.

Ballogy’s unique shot tracking and analytics app gives campers an opportunity to go through a series fun and engaging shooting challenges and drills on their own and receive remote feedback from basketball pros and trainers. Results are automatically stored within campers’ profiles for ongoing measurement and improvement. The Ballogy app also offers a fun and engaging forum for individual campers to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, pro players, and each other. The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“We’re excited to team up with Nancy and T.J. to continue inspiring growth and development in all youth and amateur athletes,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “As our partners seek continuity in the absence of face-to-face interactions, it’s exciting to see them embrace our technology to virtualize their camp curriculums.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

About Nancy Lieberman Charities

Nancy Lieberman Charities was established with the mission to provide a healthy, physical, emotional and mental environment for young girls and boys to build their self-esteem and confidence so they will be able to make the right choices in the future. Nancy Lieberman is dedicated to expanding and ensuring that sports and educational opportunities exist for youth through her basketball camps and clinics, Dream Courts projects and educational programs. http://www.nancyliebermancharities.org

About Nancy Lieberman and T.J. Cline Basketball Camps

Nancy Lieberman and T.J. Cline Basketball Camps transforms players into critical thinkers through skills and analytical drills. It helps train young people to be prepared to go to the next level on and off the court. We help take you to the next level of your skills. 2020 marks our 40th Anniversary changing kids lives through sports, leadership, teamwork, critical thinking and teaching kids the value of a positive attitude. Sports are the great equalizer in life and vital for building confidence, self-esteem, decision making skills and learning the value of teamwork.


© Business Wire 2020
