Basser Center Launches LATINX & BRCA Awareness Initiative and Celebrates 25 Years Since the Cloning of BRCA1

11/13/2019 | 09:48am EST

New Initiative to Kick Off at Biennial “Jean Bash” Benefit Honoring Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia

The Basser Center for BRCA at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania will host its third Basser Jean Bash on November 18th at Cipriani Wall Street. This year’s Bash celebrates the remarkable progress made by the Basser Center for BRCA, the milestone of the cloning of BRCA1 25 years ago, and the scientific contributions that have advanced the understanding, treatment, and prevention of BRCA-related cancers.

As part of this year’s event, the Basser Center for BRCA will officially launch the LATINX & BRCA initiative, a comprehensive effort to raise awareness, provide education and resources, and build community around BRCA-related cancers. Among the honorees of this year’s event is Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, who announced this year that she has a BRCA mutation and underwent preventative treatment, bravely sharing her story publicly along the way.

The Basser Center is the world’s first comprehensive center to focus solely on the prevention and treatment of cancers associated with inherited mutations of the BRCA genes. Founded by University of Pennsylvania alumni Mindy and Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer at Blackstone, the Basser Center was established in 2012 in honor of Mindy’s sister, Faith Basser, who passed away at the age of 44 of BRCA-related ovarian cancer. The Grays have contributed more than $55 million to fund the mission of the Center, and in total the Basser Center has raised $100 million.

The Basser Jean Bash, which is expected to draw 1100 guests, is being generously underwritten so that every dollar raised will support the life-saving mission of the Basser Center for BRCA. To date, this event has raised $8 million, and this year a limited edition denim tote, customized with the distinct Basser logo, will be available for purchase the evening of the event with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the Basser Center for BRCA.

WHERE:
Cipriani Wall Street, New York City
55 Wall St
New York, New York 10005

WHEN:
November 18, 2019, 6:30pm – 9:30pm
6:30pm: Registration and cocktails
7:30pm: Opening Remarks

About The Basser Center for BRCA

The Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, founded by Mindy and Jon Gray, is the first comprehensive center for the research, treatment, and prevention of BRCA-related cancers. Devoted to advancing care for people affected by BRCA gene mutations, the Basser Center’s unique model provides funding for collaborative research, education and outreach programs around the world. For more information, visit https://www.basser.org.


© Business Wire 2019
