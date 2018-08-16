Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Basware : Has Highest Global Deployment Suitability Score

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has received the highest score for global deployment suitability of any P2P solution provider from Gartner. The report, published in May, also recognized Basware as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the third consecutive time.

(PRNewsfoto/Basware)

"We pride ourselves on our ability to handle complexity for customers operating in a truly global environment," said Eric Wilson, SVP of North America at Basware. "When you consider the specific invoice formats, legal and tax requirements and invoice storage and archiving rules that span the globe, what once may have been a simple automation process takes on new meaning. Basware provides a solution that automatically takes care of those aspects and keeps pace with a rapidly changing compliance environment."

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland with 20 additional offices across North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific, Basware is well-equipped to support multinational organizations with complex requirements. The company offers an intuitive user interface in 24 languages, multilingual teams in multiple countries for supplier onboarding, and multi-currency and industry-leading compliance support so invoices can be sent and automatically converted to meet country-specific VAT/tax and format regulations around the world.

Basware is widely recognized for its ease of global deployment, superior technical support and consulting capability.

"We're delighted to be singled out in this report for this critical strength – perhaps the most important consideration for any company dealing with – or expecting to deal with - complex global procure-to-pay scenarios," said Mikko Pilkama, Senior Vice President Global Products at Basware. "In today's competitive environment it is especially important to choose a partner with experience supporting compliant purchasing and e-invoicing on a global scale."

About Basware:

Basware is the global leader in providing networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. The Basware commerce and financing network connects businesses in more than 100 countries and territories around the globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes. Small and large companies around the world achieve significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and closer relationships with their suppliers.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basware-has-highest-global-deployment-suitability-score-300697149.html

SOURCE Basware


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCanadian factory sales rise in June on oil, coal
RE
03:10pBILLION INDUSTRIAL : Ind 1H net up 59% to RMB347m; div HK4.7 cts
AQ
03:10pSUN HUNG KAI : 1H net up 36% to HK$1b; div HK12 cts
AQ
03:10pFUFENG : JP Morgan cuts Fufeng Group to HK$5.5
AQ
03:10pNEW TIMES ENERGY : expects interim loss to decrease
AQ
03:10pMORGAN STANLEY : Healthcare Innovator myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding to Expand Offerings and Consumer Access To Service
AQ
03:10pKP TISSUE : IIROC Trading Halt - KPT
AQ
03:10pSMT SCHARF AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:09pJ.C. Penney shares dive 25 percent on forecast cut, weak results
RE
03:09pNATIONAL BANK : Anti-Russia sanctions torpedo Kazakhstan’s currency
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.