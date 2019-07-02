Batch Bicycles : Commits to Bike Retailers That It Will Not Raise Prices Due to Additional Tariff Costs

Bike Manufacturer Will Maintain Current Pricing as Import Costs Rise on Chinese Goods

Batch Bicycles, designed to make it easy for anyone to get into biking, announced it will not raise dealer wholesale or suggested retail prices. The company is experiencing higher import costs as a result of additional tariffs on Chinese goods but has decided to honor their commitment to delivering quality bicycles at competitive price points.

“We are 100% committed to supporting our bike retailers and know that the prices on our bikes are a big factor for their customer's buying decisions,” said Chris Keller, General Manager, Batch Bicycles. “Most in the industry will feel the effect from these tariffs. Our bikes and price points are designed to help Batch dealers bring new customers into their stores.”

Batch Bicycles offers high-quality bikes for the entire family, including comfort bikes, commuter models, beach cruisers, mountain bikes and bikes for kids, including those with licensed designs, and a balance bike for children working toward that first ride.

For more information about Batch Bicycles or to find an authorized dealer retail location, visit www.batchbicycles.com, and like Batch on Facebook or follow @BatchBicycles on Twitter and Instagram to receive updates.

About Batch Bicycles

Batch Bicycles manufactures bikes to reintroduce riders to simple, comfortable, and fully capable bikes that beg to be enjoyed in the urban core, the suburban park, or the lakeside trail. Batch Bicycles are made with quality components and are available in a range of sizes and styles, perfect for riders from preschool to golden years.

