Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Batch Bicycles : Commits to Bike Retailers That It Will Not Raise Prices Due to Additional Tariff Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

Bike Manufacturer Will Maintain Current Pricing as Import Costs Rise on Chinese Goods

Batch Bicycles, designed to make it easy for anyone to get into biking, announced it will not raise dealer wholesale or suggested retail prices. The company is experiencing higher import costs as a result of additional tariffs on Chinese goods but has decided to honor their commitment to delivering quality bicycles at competitive price points.

“We are 100% committed to supporting our bike retailers and know that the prices on our bikes are a big factor for their customer's buying decisions,” said Chris Keller, General Manager, Batch Bicycles. “Most in the industry will feel the effect from these tariffs. Our bikes and price points are designed to help Batch dealers bring new customers into their stores.”

Batch Bicycles offers high-quality bikes for the entire family, including comfort bikes, commuter models, beach cruisers, mountain bikes and bikes for kids, including those with licensed designs, and a balance bike for children working toward that first ride.

For more information about Batch Bicycles or to find an authorized dealer retail location, visit www.batchbicycles.com, and like Batch on Facebook or follow @BatchBicycles on Twitter and Instagram to receive updates.

About Batch Bicycles

Batch Bicycles manufactures bikes to reintroduce riders to simple, comfortable, and fully capable bikes that beg to be enjoyed in the urban core, the suburban park, or the lakeside trail. Batch Bicycles are made with quality components and are available in a range of sizes and styles, perfect for riders from preschool to golden years.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS : Def 14a
PU
04:13pGREENBRIER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:12pST. BENEDICT AT AUBURNDALE : High School Launches Individualized Learning Program
BU
04:11pEXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter 2019 Results
PR
04:11pSNAP INC. : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
BU
04:11pScorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by President of the Company
GL
04:11pPGIM : High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended May 31, 2019
BU
04:10pDrilling Cos. See Shares Decline After Oil Prices Drop
DJ
04:09pWIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pXOMA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
5PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About