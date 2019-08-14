Log in
Batch Bicycles : Releases First E-Bike

08/14/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

The Most Competitively Priced Bosch Mid-Drive E-Bike on the Market Launched by Batch Bicycles

Batch Bicycles, designed to make it easy for anyone to get into biking, today announced the launch of its new E-Commuter Bicycle. The Batch Bicycles E-Bike, powered by a Bosch mid-drive motor will be priced at $1,999.99. The E-Commuter is pedal-assisted making it a great choice for recreational riders who want the extra boost without the hefty price tag.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005585/en/

Batch Bicycles new E-Commuter Bicycle is now available for purchase and is the most competitively priced Bosch mid-drive E-Bike on the market. For more information or to purchase the new E-Commuter go to www.batchbicycles.com (Photo: Business Wire)

With a Bosch Active Line Gen 3 motor, 6061 Alloy frame with internal cable routing and hydraulic disc brakes, the E-Commuter Bicycle is well-appointed and competitively priced. The Class 1 E-Bike will assist up to 20 mph and averages approximately 55 miles between charges.

“E-Bikes are making it easier for more people, at every skill level, to get into riding -- to ride farther and faster -- and we’re excited to have an option to offer to our customers,” said Chris Keller, General Manager, Batch Bicycles. “Whether it be commuting or casual cruising, with the new Batch E-Commuter Bicycle, riders now have a functional and quality e-bike at an affordable price point.”

Available in three sizes - small (15 inches), medium (17.5 inches) and large (20 inches) - the E-Commuter Bicycle has 27.5 inch wheels. In addition, the E-Bike is available in matte metallic charcoal and includes a rear rack and fenders.

The Batch E-Commuter Bicycle is currently available for retailer and distributor pre-order and will be available for sale to consumers on www.batchbicycles.com in mid-September.

In addition to the new E-Commuter, Batch Bicycles offers high-quality bikes for the entire family, including comfort bikes, commuter models, beach cruisers, mountain bikes and bikes for kids, including those with licensed designs, and a balance bike for children working toward that first ride. All orders, including online consumer orders are shipped to an authorized dealer location for assembly.

For more information about Batch Bicycles or to sign up to become an authorized dealer, visit www.batchbicycles.com. For news and updates, like Batch Bicycles on Facebook or follow @BatchBicycles on Twitter and Instagram.

About Batch Bicycles

Batch Bicycles manufactures bikes to reintroduce riders to simple, comfortable, and fully capable bikes that beg to be enjoyed in the urban core, the suburban park, or the lakeside trail. Batch Bicycles are made with quality components and lightweight materials and are available in a range of sizes and styles, perfect for riders from preschool to golden years.


© Business Wire 2019
