Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Battalion Announces Listing and Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Houston, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) announced today that its application to list its common stock on the NYSE American has been approved and trading is anticipated to commence on February 20, 2020 under the ticker symbol “BATL."

The Company also announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after trading closes as well as host a conference call to discuss the release for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST).

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battaltionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact
John-Davis Rutkauskas
Director, Corporate Finance & IR
(832) 538-0551

﻿﻿

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pBLOOM ENERGY : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bloom Energy (BE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Now, BE Admits Improper Accounting
PR
09:16pCOHU : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results
BU
09:16pCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
09:14pLEXINGTON BIOSCIENCES : License Terminated
AQ
09:13pTESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
RE
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$700,000,000 3.249% Notes due 2030
PU
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$300,000,000 3.95% Notes due 2050
PU
09:09pJEFF BEZOS : Wsj
RE
09:08pTFI INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
AQ
09:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Insperity, Inc. Investors (NSP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
4BEZOS BUYS WARNER ESTATE IN BEVERLY HILLS FOR RECORD $165 MILLION: WSJ
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group