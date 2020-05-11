Log in
Battalion Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

05/11/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2020 results.

Average daily net production for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 18,791 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”), of which oil represented 10,297 barrels of oil per day (“Bopd”), compared to 10,233 Bopd and 11,489 Bopd for the first and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. The Company earned $47.4 million of total revenue for the first quarter of 2020, of which 88% was from oil sales, excluding the impact of hedge settlements. Excluding the realized gain on crude oil derivative contracts of $5.1 million, the Company realized 98% of NYMEX WTI during the first quarter of 2020.

Total operating costs were $18.20 per Boe compared to $25.49 per Boe for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted G&A was $1.50 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.99 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $8.07 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020 and $10.94 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company reported net income to common stockholders of $114.5 million or net income per basic and diluted share of $7.07 for the first quarter of 2020 and reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million, compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Capital Spending
During the first quarter of 2020, Battalion incurred capital expenditures of $65.1 million, and placed online 6 new wells.

As of March 31, 2020, Battalion's liquidity was $26.5 million consisting of $0.9 million in cash on hand plus availability under its revolving credit facility less letters of credit outstanding, pro forma for the April 30, 2020 redetermination of its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility.

As of May 11, 2020, Battalion had 9,000 Bopd of oil hedged for the second half of 2020 at an average price of $50.28 per barrel.  For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel.  For 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of March 31, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $105 million.

Management Commentary
Richard Little, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We had already planned to suspend our capital program at the end of Q1 2020 and as the market continued to deteriorate, the decisions we had to make required agility and an even greater level of capital discipline. I’m proud of our team’s ability to drive down costs and for their quick response time to thoughtfully shut in production across all of our fields.”

Mr. Little further commented, “We’re certainly far more accustomed to bringing new wells online than we are to strategically shutting in over half of our production. Nevertheless, while these times are challenging, they reinforce the notion that sound business principles, such as long term business planning, remain the best way to make what could otherwise be difficult near-term decisions. Our team has done a commendable job of preparing us for circumstances such as the ones we find ourselves in – building long-term relationships with key stakeholders such as mineral owners and vendors, proactively creating optionality in our development strategies and simply treating each other with respect. I am hopeful that the market will turn around before the end of the year, but regardless, we will continue to look for more ways to enhance our competitive advantage and further strengthen our balance sheet.”

Conference Call Information
Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT).  To participate in the conference call, dial 720-543-0197 or 800-347-6311 (toll free) a few minutes before the call begins and reference Battalion Oil Corporation confirmation code 6172447.  The conference call recording will also be posted to Battalion’s website: www.battalionoil.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact
John-Davis Rutkauskas
Director, Finance & Investor Relations
(832) 538-0551

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 Successor  Predecessor
 Three Months  Three Months
 Ended  Ended
 March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019
Operating revenues:      
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:      
Oil$41,917   $45,517 
Natural gas 354    1,461 
Natural gas liquids 4,753    4,945 
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 47,024    51,923 
Other 375    (7)
Total operating revenues 47,399    51,916 
       
Operating expenses:      
Production:      
Lease operating 12,489    14,186 
Workover and other 1,323    2,646 
Taxes other than income 2,915    2,893 
Gathering and other 10,547    14,869 
Restructuring 418    11,271 
General and administrative 3,856    4,608 
Depletion, depreciation and accretion 18,030    29,975 
Full cost ceiling impairment     275,239 
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets     885 
Total operating expenses 49,578    356,572 
Income (loss) from operations (2,179)   (304,656)
       
Other income (expenses):      
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 118,299    (64,799)
Interest expense and other (1,629)   (12,589)
Total other income (expenses) 116,670    (77,388)
Income (loss) before income taxes 114,491    (382,044)
Income tax benefit (provision)     45,485 
Net income (loss)$114,491   $(336,559)
       
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:      
Basic$7.07   $(2.12)
Diluted$7.07   $(2.12)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic 16,204    158,549 
Diluted 16,204    158,549 
         

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

      
 Successor
 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$938  $5,701 
Accounts receivable, net 30,260   48,504 
Assets from derivative contracts 71,353   4,995 
Restricted cash    4,574 
Prepaids and other 6,341   7,379 
Total current assets 108,892   71,153 
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):     
Evaluated 485,813   420,609 
Unevaluated 104,923   105,009 
Gross oil and natural gas properties 590,736   525,618 
Less - accumulated depletion (37,075)  (19,474)
Net oil and natural gas properties 553,661   506,144 
Other operating property and equipment:     
Other operating property and equipment 3,655   3,655 
Less - accumulated depreciation (659)  (378)
Net other operating property and equipment 2,996   3,277 
Other noncurrent assets:     
Assets from derivative contracts 37,766   224 
Operating lease right of use assets 2,932   3,165 
Other assets 6,148   703 
Total assets$712,395  $584,666 
      
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$92,585  $97,333 
Liabilities from derivative contracts 3,972   8,069 
Operating lease liabilities 935   923 
Asset retirement obligations 225   109 
Total current liabilities 97,717   106,434 
Long-term debt, net 170,000   144,000 
Other noncurrent liabilities:     
Liabilities from derivative contracts 473   4,854 
Asset retirement obligations 10,619   10,481 
Operating lease liabilities 2,009   2,247 
Commitments and contingencies     
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2   2 
Additional paid-in capital 327,544   327,108 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 104,031   (10,460)
Total stockholders' equity 431,577   316,650 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$712,395  $584,666 
        

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

       
 Successor  Predecessor
 Three Months  Three Months
 Ended  Ended
 March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss)$114,491   $(336,559)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depletion, depreciation and accretion 18,030    29,975 
Full cost ceiling impairment     275,239 
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets     885 
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)     (45,485)
Stock-based compensation, net 387    (6,782)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (112,378)   68,169 
Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs     404 
Amortization of discount and premium     55 
Reorganization items, net (4,984)    
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (4,923)   1,020 
Other income (expense) 7    388 
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 10,630    (12,691)
Changes in working capital 1,713    (24,143)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,343    (36,834)
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (48,157)   (81,068)
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties     (2,809)
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures     (30,553)
Funds held in escrow and other 509    (1)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (47,648)   (114,431)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from borrowings 51,000    124,000 
Repayments of borrowings (25,000)   (19,000)
Equity issuance costs and other (32)   (406)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,968    104,594 
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,337)   (46,671)
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,275    46,866 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$938   $195 
         

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)

       
 Successor  Predecessor
 Three Months  Three Months
 Ended  Ended
 March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019
Production volumes:      
Crude oil (MBbls) 937    921 
Natural gas (MMcf) 2,539    1,941 
Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 350    293 
Total (MBoe) 1,710    1,538 
Average daily production (Boe/d) 18,791    17,089 
       
Average prices:      
Crude oil (per Bbl)$44.74   $49.42 
Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.14    0.75 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 13.58    16.88 
Total per Boe 27.50    33.76 
       
Cash effect of derivative contracts:      
Crude oil (per Bbl)$5.47   $0.70 
Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.32    0.44 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) -    6.38 
Total per Boe 3.46    2.19 
       
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:      
Crude oil (per Bbl)$50.21   $50.12 
Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.46    1.19 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 13.58    23.26 
Total per Boe 30.96    35.95 
       
Average cost per Boe:      
Production:      
Lease operating$7.30   $9.22 
Workover and other 0.77    1.72 
Taxes other than income 1.70    1.88 
Gathering and other, as adjusted(1) 6.18    8.89 
Restructuring 0.24    7.33 
General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 1.50    5.99 
       
(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:      
       
General and administrative:      
General and administrative, as reported$2.26   $3.00 
Stock-based compensation:      
Non-cash (0.23)   4.41 
Transaction costs and other:      
Cash (0.53)   (1.42)
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)$1.50   $5.99 
       
Gathering and other, as reported 6.17    9.67 
Rig stacking charges and other(3) 0.01    (0.78)
Gathering and other, as adjusted(4)$6.18   $8.89 
       
Total operating costs, as reported 18.20    25.49 
Total adjusting items (0.75)   2.21 
Total operating costs, as adjusted(5)$17.45   $27.70 
         

_______________

  1. General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with certain transactions. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
  2. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees.
  3. Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig stacking charges and other costs.  The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
  4. Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

       
 Successor  Predecessor
 Three Months  Three Months
 Ended  Ended
 March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019
As Reported:      
Net income (loss), as reported$114,491   $(336,559)
       
Impact of Selected Items:      
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:      
Crude oil$(111,834)  $64,000 
Natural gas (544)   (335)
Natural gas liquids -    4,504 
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (112,378)   68,169 
Full cost ceiling impairment -    275,239 
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets -    885 
Restructuring 418    11,271 
Transaction costs, rig stacking charges and other 906    3,647 
Selected items, before income taxes (111,054)   359,211 
Income tax effect of selected items (1) -    (31,667)
Selected items, net of tax (111,054)   327,544 
       
As Adjusted:      
Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)$3,437   $(9,015)
       
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported$7.07   $(2.12)
Impact of selected items (6.86)   2.06 
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)$0.21   $(0.06)
       
       
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported$7.07   $(2.12)
Impact of selected items (6.86)   2.06 
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)$0.21   $(0.06)
       
       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$12,343   $(36,834)
Changes in working capital (1,713)   24,143 
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 10,630    (12,691)
Cash components of selected items 11,231    13,806 
Income tax effect of selected items (1) -    (2,899)
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)$21,861   $(1,784)
         

_______________

  1. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (Predecessor), this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $43.8 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance and deferred tax liability.
  2. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results.  These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
  3. The impact of selected items for the periods ended March 31, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.5 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

       
 Successor  Predecessor
 Three Months  Three Months
 Ended  Ended
 March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019
       
Net income (loss), as reported$114,491   $(336,559)
Impact of adjusting items:      
Interest expense 1,714    11,972 
Depletion, depreciation and accretion 18,030    29,975 
Full cost ceiling impairment -    275,239 
Income tax provision (benefit) -    (45,485)
Stock-based compensation 387    (6,782)
Interest income (97)   (61)
Restructuring 418    11,271 
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets -    416 
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets -    885 
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (112,378)   68,169 
Transaction costs, rig stacking charges and other 906    3,647 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$23,471   $12,687 
         

_______________

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
