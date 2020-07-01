Battea Class Action Services Announces Partnership with HedgeServ to Provide Best in Class Global Damage Analysis & Securities Class and Collective Action Claim Filing

Battea Class Action Services, LLC, the global leading expert in providing turn-key class and collective action antitrust and securities litigation recovery services, international litigation research and monitoring to more than 900 institutional investors, banks and hedge funds, announced a partnership with HedgeServ, an industry leading global fund administrator recognized for providing innovative, technology-backed solutions to the alternative investment industry.

“Battea Class Action Services is excited to partner with HedgeServ to provide its clients with best in class global damage analysis and class and collective action claim filing for securities, derivatives, currencies, foreign exchange, & interest rate derivatives,” says Michael McCreesh, CFA, President of Battea Class Action Services.

“Our clients are asking for the most comprehensive and accurate global recovery solution provider. We believe that Battea Class Action Services offers an industry leading suite of global litigation research tools,” said HedgeServ’s Chairman Jim Kelly. “We are already receiving positive feedback from our clients about the value of our combined service offering. We are delighted to be working with the Battea team.”​

About Battea Class Action Services, LLC:

The landscape for U.S. class actions, international securities litigation and securities centered anti-trust litigation has evolved rapidly around the globe. With deep roots in the claims filing and financial technology sectors and its global presence, Battea is optimally positioned to help clients navigate the increasingly complex process of obtaining trustworthy information about litigation that impacts their investments and businesses. The combined experience of the Battea team is unrivaled among industry peers and brought to bear for our clients, guiding them through the entire cycle of the litigation and settlement process. Battea’s expertise is simply unmatched.

For media inquiries, contact Kevin Doyle, Global Head of Marketing, at +1-203-987-4949 or at doyle@battea.com.

About HedgeServ:

HedgeServ is an industry leading independent, full-service fund administrator. With offices around the world and over $400 billion of assets under administration, HedgeServ provides fund administration, an extensive suite of middle office and back office services, including tax and regulatory reporting, to the global alternative investment industry including hedge funds, fund of funds, closed ended funds and family offices. Pairing a global team of expert employees with a platform of purpose-built cutting-edge proprietary technology applications. HedgeServ is a leading innovator in the fund administration industry.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.hedgeserv.com.

