Battelle : Celebrates Veterans with Donations to Honor Flight Columbus, National Veterans Memorial and Museum

They all gave some. Some gave all.

As America celebrates Veterans Day to honor those brave men and women who put their lives on the line in the United States Armed Forces, Battelle is honoring its 90-year commitment to making a positive impact on society by supporting two premier organizations for veterans.

Battelle’s donation of $70,000 will fully support an Honor Flight Columbus trip to Washington D.C. next May in which about 100 veterans and 50 volunteers will fill a chartered Boeing 737-700. In addition, Battelle has made a supplemental gift of $50,000 to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus to advance programming for visitors to the museum.

The Honor Flight Columbus trip will occur Memorial Day weekend on May 23, 2020, with Battelle employees serving as guardians for the veterans on the trip, with other Battelle employees providing logistical support at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus on the morning and evening of the flight.

“I can’t think of a better way to personally honor these great veterans than to provide them a day when they are given true recognition for their heroic sacrifices,” said Battelle Research Leader Paul Pirkle, who also leads an employee resource group (ERG) specifically for veterans and veterans’ issues. “It’s great to see Battelle support this. It’s exactly the kind of thing we were hoping the Military Support ERG could help foster within Battelle when we formed the organization earlier this year. Our ERG members and leadership team are excited for this opportunity.”

Honor Flight Columbus is a non-profit organization that has provided America’s senior veterans of World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and Cold War with 102 flights since 2007, transporting 6,387 veterans at no cost. There were nine trips between Columbus and D.C. in 2019 with a similar number slated for 2020, during which veterans visit Arlington National Cemetery, the WWII, Korean and Vietnam War Memorials. They are paired with trained volunteer guardians and enjoy meals and a celebratory send-off and homecoming at the airport.

“In Columbus, we are especially lucky to have an institution such as Battelle that not only has served as a place for great innovation, but one that also gives so much to the community,” said Honor Flight Columbus Executive Director Peter MacKenzie. “I can’t wait for our newest volunteers to experience just how special an Honor Flight is. Senior veterans set the standard of service for me in my personal and professional life, and it’s an honor to serve them.”

Last year, Battelle donated $500,000 to establish the Battelle Memorial Veteran Education Youth Program to help the new veterans museum develop interactive exhibits and support a paid summer fellowship program for college students. The museum honors all branches of military service and is a cultural institution opened in 2018 to serve as a place of inspiration for visitors to understand the experience of veterans. Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer serves on the museum’s Board of Directors.

“This additional contribution is our acknowledgement of the outstanding programming and mission of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum,” said Von Thaer. “We hope to extend the museum’s reach and impact as they remind us of the selfless giving on the part of our veterans.”

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Battelle has a significant number of past and present employees who are veterans. Its first government contract was in 1939 to improve armor plating for tanks to protect Allied soldiers in WWII. Including contributions to the Manhattan Project, powering the Navy’s first atomic-powered submarine, developing defenses to biological weapons, producing lightweight armored vehicles for warfighters in modern theaters and helping to destroy America’s chemical weapons stockpile, Battelle has been a trusted partner in the country’s defense.

