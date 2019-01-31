Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Battelle : Continues Endocrine Disruption Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:52am EST

A recent contract win will continue Battelle’s work to determine if some chemical compounds negatively impact the endocrine system.

Every day, we come into contact with numerous chemicals that are contained in such products as cosmetics, cleaning products, building materials, insecticides and food containers. These chemicals may get into the environment and have unknown consequences. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants to help prevent these contaminants from causing significant health issues.

As one of two contractors selected by the EPA’s Office of Science Coordination and Policy, Battelle will compete for work through a five-year, $25 million Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Through this contract, Battelle will provide biostatistics, program management and quality assurance expertise to studies that determine the impact of particular chemicals. These studies focus specifically on the endocrine system, which consists of glands like the ovaries and thyroid that secrete hormones.

Battelle has supported this program for nearly two decades. Under the previous IDIQ, Battelle conducted more than $18 million of research over five years across several projects, including studies on the impact of pharmaceuticals and toxins in amphibians and fish.

“When a chemical is suspected to impact the endocrine system, we look at a variety of impacts such as how many eggs are produced, how many eggs hatch, if tadpoles develop normally, the weight and length of the next generation of offspring, and how the liver and other systems function,” said Vince Brown, a Project Manager in Battelle’s Health Business Unit. “As we find abnormalities, we question what impact these chemicals might have on humans and other creatures.”

While these studies primarily rely on Battelle’s statistics, data management and quality assurance expertise, researchers also consult with toxicology and biochemistry experts at Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aLarson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Control Station, Max 600V AC, CID1 & C2D1
GL
11:01aTiE Seattle Names SBA Business Woman of the Year Madhu K. Singh and Tech Industry Business Leader Anupam Gupta to Its Board
GL
11:01aUNITED BANCORP, INC. : Reports Record Earnings for 2018 and, During the Most Recently Ended Quarter, Finalizing the Acquisition of Powhatan Point Community Bancshares
PR
11:01aBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27
PR
11:01aCULTIVERA : Launches Point-of-Sale and Retail Management Software Solution for Cannabis Businesses
BU
11:01aLABCi Advances Open, Transparent and Free Online Program for Local Businesses to Capture and Retain Benefits of Major Sports, Entertainment and Convention Events Coming to L.A.
BU
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Askey Collaborate to Accelerate Development of New 5G Designs on mmWave Frequencies
BU
11:01aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announce Proposed Settlement in the Cyan Securities Litigation
BU
11:01aTC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21
GL
10:59aMELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : announces payment increase for non-management employees
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : General Electric sales top Wall Street estimates, shares rally
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : BHP and Rio Tinto endorse Uluru Statement from the Heart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.