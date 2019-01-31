Battelle : Continues Endocrine Disruption Research

A recent contract win will continue Battelle’s
work to determine if some chemical compounds negatively impact the
endocrine system.
Every day, we come into contact with numerous chemicals that are
contained in such products as cosmetics, cleaning products, building
materials, insecticides and food containers. These chemicals may get
into the environment and have unknown consequences. The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) wants to help prevent these contaminants
from causing significant health issues.
As one of two contractors selected by the EPA’s Office of Science
Coordination and Policy, Battelle will compete for work through a
five-year, $25 million Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program Indefinite
Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.
Through this contract, Battelle will provide biostatistics, program
management and quality assurance expertise to studies that determine the
impact of particular chemicals. These studies focus specifically on the
endocrine system, which consists of glands like the ovaries and thyroid
that secrete hormones.
Battelle has supported this program for nearly two decades. Under the
previous IDIQ, Battelle conducted more than $18 million of research over
five years across several projects, including studies on the impact of
pharmaceuticals and toxins in amphibians and fish.
“When a chemical is suspected to impact the endocrine system, we look at
a variety of impacts such as how many eggs are produced, how many eggs
hatch, if tadpoles develop normally, the weight and length of the next
generation of offspring, and how the liver and other systems function,”
said Vince Brown, a Project Manager in Battelle’s Health Business Unit.
“As we find abnormalities, we question what impact these chemicals might
have on humans and other creatures.”
While these studies primarily rely on Battelle’s statistics, data
management and quality assurance expertise, researchers also consult
with toxicology and biochemistry experts at Battelle.
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to
solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national
laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and
development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical
services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in
Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world
better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities,
and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)
education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.
Media Contacts
For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org
or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005627/en/