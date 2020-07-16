Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Battelle : Donates $1 million to advance STEM education in the Mid-Columbia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 09:37am EDT

Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer announced today that Battelle is donating $1 million to the Washington State STEM Education Foundation to advance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in the Tri-Cities. The news was shared during virtual visit by Von Thaer to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) as part of the celebration of Battelle’s 90th Anniversary.

Battelle manages and operates PNNL for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Specifically, the gift will help launch a regional “STEM Nexus” that will develop and fund experiential learning programs for underrepresented and underserved students in rural communities.

The Nexus is intended to provide transformative, immersive STEM learning experiences. Its formation has required strong community collaboration among employers, educators and community leaders who will continue to work together during full operations.

“It’s part of Battelle’s mission to help develop the next generation of scientists,” Von Thaer said. “We are proud of our long-standing presence in Richland and the Tri-City area, and even more proud of the global impact that we have on the health and safety of the world. We hope this gift contributes to future, fantastic scientific advances.”

During its run of managing PNNL and its community support in the Tri-Cities, Battelle has made more than $28 million in philanthropic investments; logged more than 335,000 in staff volunteer hours and supported 125 community organizations.

Those investments include a $1.5 million contribution to create Delta High School, the Tri-Cities first STEM school, and more than $2 million to fund the REACH Museum. Battelle also helped found the Washington State STEM Education Foundation.

“Our nation faces a continuing challenge to interest our youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers that are critical to our future,” said Steven Ashby, Battelle Senior Vice President and PNNL Director. “For decades, Battelle and PNNL have provided financial support, community leadership and mentors for STEM education efforts that have had an enduring impact. This gift will continue this tradition by focusing on the development and expansion of transformative STEM education experiences in the region, especially for historically underrepresented and underserved populations.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aSAINT JEAN CARBON : Resumes Trading Update
AQ
10:01aLOEWS CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 3, 2020
PR
10:01aACTIV SURGICAL : ™ Raises $15 Million led by ARTIS Ventures to Advance Autonomous and Collaborative Surgery
PR
10:01aCNA FINANCIAL : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on August 3
PR
10:01aCFP Board Adds Remote Proctoring Option for September 2020 CFP® Exam
PR
10:01aDIGI-KEY ELECTRONICS : To Host Free Digital Transformation Webinar
PR
10:01aUSMCA Enters Into Force
PU
10:01aIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Boston Tower's Floor Sale
PU
10:01aDREAMBOX LEARNING : ® Selected by Texas Education Agency for Math Innovation Zone Grant Program
BU
10:01aNectar Adds World Wide Technology to Roster of Gold Partners
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC : STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Complet..
2STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Buys BeSpoon, Riot Micro Assets
3SGS AG : SGS : Easyfairs Partners with SGS to Ensure “Every Visit is a Safe Visit”
4FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. : FIELDEX EXPLORATION : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDE..
5NORMA GROUP SE : NORMA GROUP : Buy rating from Baader Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group