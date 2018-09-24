Battelle : Shows NeuroLife System’s Machine Learning Prowess in Nature Medicine

During the past four years, Battelle
scientists and their colleagues at The
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (OSU) have shown the
world that patients with spinal cord injuries can regain movement in
their paralyzed limb using the Battelle NeuroLife® system. In a new
paper published in the prestigious international journal Nature
Medicine they are demonstrating how their advances might help the
NeuroLife system emerge from the laboratory and enter the homes of users.
Battelle’s brain-computer interface neurotechnology, called NeuroLife,
began in 2014. Surgeons at OSU implanted a chip called the Blackrock Utah
Array into the brain of the study participant, a young man suffering
from quadriplegia following a diving accident. The chip receives neural
signals from his brain and sends them to a computer. NeuroLife’s machine
learning algorithms decode the participant’s intended movement from the
neural data. When the intent to move is decoded, the system sends
electrical stimulation to a multi-electrode sleeve on the subject’s arm
that provides electrical stimulation to the appropriate muscles to evoke
the desired movement.
The current NeuroLife system is used in a controlled laboratory setting,
but many hardware and software advances necessary for it to operate in a
home environment are in development now at Battelle.
“This is a critical question we’re focused on answering,” said Dave
Friedenberg, a Battelle statistician who leads the NeuroLife Machine
Learning team and is a co-author of the paper. “What needs to happen for
this system to go home with users in the future?”
Necessary advances to enable NeuroLife home use include making the
system smaller and more rugged, with high accuracy, rapid response
times, multi-functionality and short setup times.
The Nature Medicine paper from the NeuroLife team introduces a
novel deep neural network decoding framework aimed at increasing system
usability to facilitate the transition of the technology from the lab to
the home setting. The neural decoding component of Battelle’s NeuroLife
system—the algorithm that translates patterns of brain activity into
intended user action—currently limits several desired system
characteristics because it requires recalibration every session, with
considerable time commitment from the user and the technical team.
In the paper, researchers show that their new decoding method displays
highly accurate performance, can sustain this performance for over a
year without daily recalibration, responds faster than a current
state-of-the-art method that requires greater set-up time, and can
increase the number of available functions. They further demonstrated
that the study participant could use the decoder to control electrical
stimulation of his paralyzed forearm, allowing him to accurately
manipulate three common everyday objects.
Surveys conducted by the University
of Pittsburgh and the University
of Michigan indicated that potential users prioritize high accuracy,
minimal daily setup, rapid response times and multi-functionality. “Our
paper shows that neural decoders can be designed to help meet these
potential end-user performance expectations and advance the clinical
translation of the technology,” said Battelle statistician and lead
author Michael Schwemmer.
