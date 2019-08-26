Battelle :'s Adam Kimura Selected to Join IEEE Organizing Committee for 2020 International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST)

Adam Kimura, Battelle’s Senior Cyber Scientist and Design Verification Lead for the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics program, has been selected to join the organizing committee of the 2020 IEEE International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST).

HOST is the premier conference on hardware security aimed to facilitate rapid growth in hardware-based security research and development. The conference brings together the top minds in the industry to highlight new results in hardware and systems security, as well as discuss relevant research topics including new techniques, tools, design/test methods, architectures, circuits and applications of security hardware. Kimura’s nomination and subsequent election by HOST to be a part of the conference committee further demonstrates Battelle's industry expertise and reputation in microelectronics trust and assurance.

The Organizing Committee, which includes expertise from both academic institutions and private sector, is responsible for ensuring that all facets of the conference are successfully executed and that it maintains the level of quality and prestige as previous conference years. Kimura will join Fareena Saqib from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to serve as Hardware Demo Chairs which oversee the technical demonstrations portion of the conference and awards.

“I’m honored to be a part of the organizing committee for the 2020 IEEE HOST symposium,” Kimura said. “The HOST symposium is a fantastic conference that brings the top minds working in hardware security to exchange ideas and accelerate research progress to support real-world applications, whether it be for defense, critical infrastructure, or even financial services. I’m looking forward to working with IEEE and the other committee members to support the event.”

Since he began working in the field of microelectronics trust and assurance in 2013, Kimura has emerged as an influential thought leader by actively contributing to the industry community with technical presentations and regular participation in microelectronics conferences, workshops and forums. Kimura most recently spoke at the 2019 International Conference on Physical Assurance and Inspection of Electronics (PAINE) in July.

Kimura received a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University. Through his work with Battelle, Kimura leads major microelectronic validation and verification efforts.

He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the author of several papers including “A Reverse Engineering Workflow for Integrated Circuit Verification and Validation” that was featured at the 2019 Government Microcircuit Applications and Critical Technology Conference, as well as “Development of Trust Metrics for Quantifying Design Integrity and Error Implementation Cost” which was published by The Ohio State University.

