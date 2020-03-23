Log in
Battelle : to Support Food Banks During Coronavirus Pandemic

03/23/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate and present challenges to America, Battelle is donating $250,000 to food banks and food rescues in several communities where it has a significant presence.

“At Battelle, we want to make a positive impact in the places where we work and live,” said Battelle President and CEO, Lou Von Thaer. “Our mission, given to us by our founder, is to advance science and technology so we can direct our philanthropic and charitable giving to help others and improve society. As we rapidly research and develop tools and diagnostics to fight this virus, we’re going to financially support those among us who are at greatest risk. When the country has most needed us during our 90-year history, Battelle always has risen to the challenge, and this time will be no different.”

The gifts will be made in $50,000 allotments to five different agencies: the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Central Ohio; the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington D.C.; the Community Food Bank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location; the Boulder Food Rescue in Colorado; and the Maryland Food Bank in Aberdeen.

  • The Mid-Ohio Food Bank serves Central Ohio, location of Battelle’s headquarters as well as research facilities in West Jefferson and Hilliard. “We are incredibly grateful to Battelle, an extraordinary organization that has been on the journey of connecting food to our hungry neighbors with Mid-Ohio Foodbank for decades,” said Matt Habash, President & CEO, Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “From volunteer support to facility enhancements to partnering with us during these unprecedented times, Battelle is a wholly, committed partner to make sure that no one in our community goes hungry. Thank you Battelle for all you have done and our doing in ensuring a healthier, hunger-free community.”
  • In the Washington D.C. metro area, Battelle has four offices where employees conduct research and develop technology for a variety of federal agencies including those in the areas of defense, health, cyber and transportation. “This generous contribution simply could not have come at a better time,” said Capital Area Food Bank President and CEO Radha Muthiah.
  • Boulder is home to the National Ecological Observatory Network, which Battelle manages and operates for the National Science Foundation. Hayden Dansky, executive director Boulder Food Rescue, said, “This donation means so much to us in times like these—it will enable us to ensure that folks continue to get fed as things progress and they become more immobile.”
  • The Battelle Eastern Science and Technology Center (BEST) is located in Aberdeen and performs research and provides support to a variety of federal agencies including the Department of Defense. “Thanks to Battelle, we’re in an even stronger position to meet the needs of Maryland communities during this difficult time,” said Maryland Food Bank CEO & President Carmen Del Guercio.
  • In Egg Harbor, Battelle’s employees work on aviation security including screening technology used by the TSA keep airports safe throughout the country. Community Food Bank of New Jersey President and CEO Carlos Rodriguez said the COVID-19 pandemic presents a new confluence of challenges. “This contribution is so greatly appreciated as we seek to help these neighbors in need,” said Rodriguez.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org or T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org.


© Business Wire 2020
