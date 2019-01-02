Battered Bull Market Limps Into the New Year--Update

By Michael Wursthorn

The dizzying market volatility that hit markets in the fourth quarter continued Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recouping a nearly 400-point loss to finish the first trading day of the year up 19 points, or less than 0.1%.

With few expectations that the dramatic swings will subside soon, given uncertainty over the economic and interest-rate outlooks, many investors are bracing for further turbulence in the coming weeks. The latest jolt could come from lowered sales guidance late Wednesday from tech-giant Apple Inc.

"The market is vulnerable right now," said Terri Spath, chief investment officer of Sierra Investment Management. "A number of technical indicators have broken down, making it hard to call for any sort of bottom."

Investors yanked a net $84 billion from U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that track stocks over the last two months of 2018, with $75.5 billion of those outflows coming in December alone, the biggest exodus from stock funds in a single month ever, according to Lipper data going back to 1992.

The outflows pulled the S&P 500 down to its lowest point of 2018 during a tumultuous Christmas Eve selloff that left the broad index within half a percentage point of a bear market, a fall of 20% or more from its Sept. 20 record.

While major indexes posted a substantial rebound following the Christmas holiday -- both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 logged their biggest daily percentage gains in more than nine years -- major indexes recorded their worst annual performance since the financial crisis ripped through the country a decade ago.

And the selloff could still worsen if economic growth truly weakens, most analysts said.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 250% since it started its bull run in March 2009, and additional trade tariffs or hawkish pronouncements from the Fed, among other matters, could encourage more investors to sell stocks to protect their gains.

Take Richard Beirne, a 69-year-old investor who lives in Galesville, Wis. and started investing in 1983, buying a share of International Business Machines Corp. that he still owns. He said he rarely sells stocks in his portfolio, but the volatility in 2018, brought on by trade fears, led him to redeem some of his best-performing shares to preserve the gains. He said he is considering selling more in January if the market appears unstable.

"There's been a lot of chaos," said Mr. Beirne, an executive at an auto-parts company. "There have been times I felt stressed. It's disconcerting for people and that uneasiness spreads."

Many investors who have pulled money from the market in recent months have left their cash idle, hoping for resolutions to some of the market's anxieties. Others sought safety in Treasury bonds, which have seen yields sag under rising demand in recent months.

Clients of Sierra Investment, for example, dramatically increased their cash positions, selling stocks during the market's October rout, Ms. Spath said. There has been little buying of equities since then, with most purchases going toward shorter-duration Treasurys, she added.

For now, most Wall Street analysts say the risks of a U.S. recession in 2019 are low, but there are some warning signs that an economic pullback is coming: a flattening of the yield curve, which has presaged every recession since 1976, a weakening housing market and waning consumer confidence.

Another red flag for the economy is the reversal in oil prices. Crude prices climbed at the start of 2018 but have plunged more than 40% since early October in a bout of volatility similar to 2007, just before the financial crisis.

Most concerning to investors is the possibility of an earnings recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative S&P 500 earnings. There is a stronger likelihood of that in 2019 given the fading expectations for profit expansion, some analysts said.

S&P 500 earnings projections for 2019 have been shrinking for several months, with analysts projecting 7.9% growth, down from more than 10% in October and well below the 20% companies were expected to notch for 2018, according to FactSet.

That leaves businesses with little room to cope with sudden global economic shifts that could come from the imposition of additional tariffs between the U.S. and China. Rising interest rates, which the Fed expects to move higher via two more increases in 2019, could also be problematic for debt-laden companies because they increase their cost of servicing loans.

"The consensus outlook for earnings growth is too rosy next year," Mike Wilson, a chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a research note.

The bank has set a bear-case target of 2400 on the S&P 500 for 2019, implying a full-blown earnings recession and a fall of 4% from the broad index's current level. In a more optimistic scenario, the bank said stocks could add about 10% and close at 2750 if earnings grow modestly.

A continued rise in the dollar could be another stumbling block for multinational firms, from Johnson & Johnson to Nike Inc., that convert foreign sales back to the currency. Analysts expect the dollar's strength to ease in 2019, as investors confront a ballooning U.S. deficit and slowing growth, but OppenheimerFunds warned that if the dollar doesn't reverse course, U.S. profits among U.S. multinational firms could narrow.

"The market knows we're not growing 20%" in 2019, said Scott Wren, a senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, referring to earnings growth. "Us and everyone else on the street are taking a look trying to double and triple check whether some of these growth expectations are likely to come to fruition."

