Battered Global Investors Find an Unlikely Safe Space : Chinese Bonds

By Mike Bird

HONG KONG-- Investors have struggled to avoid losses this year and there aren't many asset classes in positive territory as 2018 comes to a close. A rare refuge is the Chinese bond market, which many Western investors are entering for the first time.

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch index of Chinese government debt has returned 7.6% to investors this year. Corporate bonds have offered 6.9% and the bonds of China's official policy banks--institutions like China Development Bank--have returned 9.9%. The index reflects both changes in bond values and interest payments received.

Despite the Chinese yuan's weakness, which has been driven in large part by trade tensions with Washington, the indexes have all provided a narrowly positive return in dollar terms as well. The same sectors of the American, Japanese, U.K. and eurozone debt markets are all down year-to-date. Developed bond markets often move in tandem--because they have similar investor bases--meaning buyers are happy to rotate from one market to another if they see better value emerging.

The success is striking given that many investors worry about the rapid increases in Chinese debt levels over the last decade. Total debt reached 242% of economic output last year, Macquarie Group economists believe. Corporations and municipalities have borrowed more eagerly than the central government, but with many companies wholly or partially owned by the state, Beijing could end up footing the bill.

The outperformance contrasts with unpleasant conformity across large swaths of the global stock, bond and commodity markets, which are all in negative territory. Perhaps ominously, many winning trades from earlier this year, such as U.S. internet stocks or crude oil, have eventually been caught up in the wider selloff, suggesting Chinese bonds could eventually also come back to earth with a bump.

Still, for now, while central bankers in Washington and Frankfurt have been raising interest rates or setting out policy tightening paths, the People's Bank of China is moving in the other direction. It has cut banks' reserve requirement ratios, an important tool in Chinese monetary policy, three times this year as growth has flagged.

That has driven yields down, which lifts the price of Chinese government bonds.

"The market is mostly owned by local money in China, which provides a certain level of insulation from global movements," said Edmund Goh, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which owns yuan debt and is optimistic about the asset class. "It has an independent interest rate cycle, at least at the moment."

Another boost has come from an influx of foreign money: overseas investors now own 8.1% of domestic bonds issued by China's central government.

The prospect of Chinese inclusion in major international bond indexes is luring both passive and active investors. Mechanisms like the Bond Connect program, which links Hong Kong with the mainland, have also made it easier to buy in.

Unlike many developing economies where capital markets are small compared with potential Western demand, Chinese markets are large enough to accommodate huge sums of money.

Yuan-denominated central bank currency reserves rose to $198.38 billion in the second quarter of this year from $90.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Overseas inflows into Chinese government bonds this year nearly matched the entire hoard of Brazilian bonds held by foreigners, according to emerging-market asset manager Ashmore Group PLC. Brazil has the second-largest amount of tradable bonds in global emerging markets.

That flood of money is likely to continue. "I got shocked this year at the IMF in Bali at how many central bankers were talking about raising, even doubling their allocation [to China] in 2019," said Hayden Briscoe, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at UBS Asset Management.

Mr. Briscoe said his institutional clients were redirecting billions of dollars from domestic and emerging-market portfolios into Chinese bonds.

Some investors are optimistic about the outlook for 2019. Mr. Briscoe expects Chinese high-yield bonds to return about 12%. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts recommend clients bet on 10-year government bonds, suggesting yields will fall to about 3.05% from 3.4% as prices rise more.

However, others worry how Chinese sovereign debt might perform in a crisis. China's bond market can be volatile compared with its Western peers, since many local buyers fund their purchases with borrowed money.

Andrew Jackson, head of fixed income at Hermes Investment Management, drew parallels with a seemingly safe corner of the U.S. debt market that blew up in the global financial crisis.

"Sticking China in the mix is a bit like sticking asset-backed commercial paper in prior to 2007. You haven't seen a proper downturn," to test its performance, he said.

