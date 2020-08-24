Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Batteries Plus Bulbs : Offers Best-in-Class Phone and Device Repair Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For customers at Batteries Plus Bulbs' more than 700 stores across the country, the cell phone and tablet repair service they depend on is becoming an even smoother process thanks to RepairQ. The software, which was created by Service-Central, will help Batteries Plus Bulbs' expert technicians provide an enhanced experience.

With RepairQ, technicians can log details and repair information about each customer's device, creating a customer history that can be referenced every time the device needs service. The software helps to ensure that Batteries Plus Bulbs' technicians receive the most updated technical information about devices. RepairQ also allows Batteries Plus Bulbs to pull reporting on technicians for quality assurance purposes.

"We're excited RepairQ will enable us to provide an ever-higher quality of repair service for our customers," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "In today's increasingly virtual world, we rely on our smartphones and tablets for so much. Our improved device repair service will help make sure your devices are back up and running as soon as possible."

Batteries Plus Bulbs' technicians also participate in the Wireless Industry Service Excellence technician certification program from CTIA, the trade association for the U.S. wireless communications industry. The program educates and tests wireless device repair technicians on industry-recognized standards, certifying those that meet the highest standards for service quality and technical skill.

To learn more about Batteries Plus Bulbs' device repair services, visit batteriesplus.com/service.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/batteries-plus-bulbs-offers-best-in-class-phone-and-device-repair-services-301117253.html

SOURCE Batteries Plus Bulbs


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pAutomakers urge FTC to seek appeal after defeat in Qualcomm case
RE
02:51pBrompton Funds Declare Distributions
AQ
02:46pBaby Car Seat Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Availability of Customized Baby Car Seats to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:45pK12 : College Nannies and K12 Inc. Combine Childcare and Online Learning to Support Families as Schools Start at Home
PR
02:43pAPPULSE CORPORATION : Resignation of Director
AQ
02:42pMICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
RE
02:40pPEOPLEREADY : Primary Sponsorship Partner of Takuma Sato, Congratulates Driver on Indy 500 Win
BU
02:38pSCOUT24 AG : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group