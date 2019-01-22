Log in
Battle Born Munitions : Scores Vital Win In Lawsuit Against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

01/22/2019 | 05:47pm EST

Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Dick’s Sporting Goods Brought by Battle Born Munitions, Sends Case to Federal Court

Battle Born Munitions, a leading broker, exporter, importer and manufacturer of defense solutions, today announced significant progress in its efforts to recoup approximately $5.5 million in damages stemming from Dick’s Sporting Goods’ (NYSE:DKS) breach of contract in a lawsuit that was filed in October 2018. Dick’s Sporting Goods subsequently filed a motion to dismiss and that motion has now been denied by the judge.

“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling on this most recent attempt by Dick’s Sporting Goods to shirk their financial and contractual obligations and look forward to a jury trial” said Fred Hees, CEO, Battle Born Munitions. “Dick’s not only damaged our ability to operate, but its failure to comply with the agreement harmed our reputation. We are known worldwide for our ability to deliver exactly what was requested on time and to the letter of the terms of every agreement. That reputation drives our business, Dick’s actions materially damaged our operations and we believe they should be held responsible for those actions. We would like to ask how many other vendors are being treated like this?”

The lawsuit was brought against Dick’s Sporting Goods to remedy Breach of Contract, Fraudulent Inducement and Negligent Misrepresentation that occurred starting in 2016 when Dick’s failed to take delivery and pay invoices on several substantial orders for Dicks Sporting Goods branded ammunition. Because the order was branded, with Dicks Sporting Goods house brand, Field and Stream, it could not be resold, forcing Battle Born Munitions (BBM) to store the order for an extended period of time, incurring substantial costs until Dick’s finally remitted the original payment.

During that year, Dick’s failure to take delivery and pay its invoice tied up capital that was necessary to complete other business deals that had been initiated including a pending deal for the sale of several helicopters to a foreign government, a primary area of BBM’s business. BBM is a registered broker in good standing with the US Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC).

Pursuing a remedy for Dick’s actions in Federal Court paves the way for BBM to repair financial damages caused by Dick’s poor business management practices and restore the reputation that BBM and CEO, Fred Hees are devoted to upholding.

For more information please visit www.bbmsolution.com

About Battle Born Munitions

BBM is a registered broker and exporter in good standing with the US Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC). The company also holds several US Department of Justice Federal Firearms Licenses. BBM management team is comprised of senior retired military Officers and NCO’s with decades worth of Aviation, Technology and Special Operations Forces experience around the globe. BBM’s government business vertical is focused on selling defense products, services and solutions to NATO Allies and ITAR approved foreign countries that are listed on the approved Federal Register, as maintained by the US Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls.


© Business Wire 2019
