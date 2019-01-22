Battle Born Munitions : Scores Vital Win In Lawsuit Against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Battle Born Munitions, a leading broker, exporter, importer and
manufacturer of defense solutions, today announced significant progress
in its efforts to recoup approximately $5.5 million in damages stemming
from Dick’s Sporting Goods’ (NYSE:DKS) breach of contract in a lawsuit
that was filed in October 2018. Dick’s Sporting Goods subsequently filed
a motion to dismiss and that motion has now been denied by the judge.
“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling on this most recent attempt by
Dick’s Sporting Goods to shirk their financial and contractual
obligations and look forward to a jury trial” said Fred Hees, CEO,
Battle Born Munitions. “Dick’s not only damaged our ability to operate,
but its failure to comply with the agreement harmed our reputation. We
are known worldwide for our ability to deliver exactly what was
requested on time and to the letter of the terms of every agreement.
That reputation drives our business, Dick’s actions materially damaged
our operations and we believe they should be held responsible for those
actions. We would like to ask how many other vendors are being treated
like this?”
The lawsuit was brought against Dick’s Sporting Goods to remedy Breach
of Contract, Fraudulent Inducement and Negligent Misrepresentation that
occurred starting in 2016 when Dick’s failed to take delivery and pay
invoices on several substantial orders for Dicks Sporting Goods branded
ammunition. Because the order was branded, with Dicks Sporting Goods
house brand, Field and Stream, it could not be resold, forcing Battle
Born Munitions (BBM) to store the order for an extended period of time,
incurring substantial costs until Dick’s finally remitted the original
payment.
During that year, Dick’s failure to take delivery and pay its invoice
tied up capital that was necessary to complete other business deals that
had been initiated including a pending deal for the sale of several
helicopters to a foreign government, a primary area of BBM’s business.
BBM is a registered broker in good standing with the US Department of
State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC).
Pursuing a remedy for Dick’s actions in Federal Court paves the way for
BBM to repair financial damages caused by Dick’s poor business
management practices and restore the reputation that BBM and CEO, Fred
Hees are devoted to upholding.
About Battle Born Munitions
BBM is a registered broker and exporter in good standing with the US
Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC). The
company also holds several US Department of Justice Federal Firearms
Licenses. BBM management team is comprised of senior retired military
Officers and NCO’s with decades worth of Aviation, Technology and
Special Operations Forces experience around the globe. BBM’s government
business vertical is focused on selling defense products, services and
solutions to NATO Allies and ITAR approved foreign countries that are
listed on the approved Federal Register, as maintained by the US
Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls.
