Batu Biologics : Announces the Release of the Starve The Tumor Immunotherapy Blog

09/24/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Clinical Stage Immuno-Oncology Company Releases Media Platform to Provide Background Information on Lead Technology

Today, Batu Biologics announced the release of the Starve The Tumor Video Blog, a series of informational videos and articles designed to provide background information on our lead therapeutic ValloVax. Batu Biologics’ lead clinical candidate, ValloVax, is a first-in-class placenta derived endothelial cell based vaccine designed to stimulate an immune response against several tumor angiogenesis associated antigens for the treatment of solid tumor carcinomas.

Currently, the Company has received FDA clearance from the US FDA for IND #16296, enabling the Company to proceed with US clinical trials to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the novel immunotherapy.

The first video of the series, serves as a brief introduction to the Company and outlines the rapid progress in bringing ValloVax from concept stage to clinical stage over the past 4 years.

Today, Batu Biologics also released the first full episode of the series, a 9 minute video discussing a history of placental based research and how several scientists have paved the way for the research Batu is conducting today.

Over a period of the next several weeks, Batu Biologics plans to release a total of 7 episodes discussing topics ranging from angiogenesis inhibition, adjuvant selection for vaccine therapies, an overview of spontaneous remissions, as well as general educational videos about the immune system.

“Typically, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies tend to limit the dissemination of information around investigational products to the general public. At Batu Biologics, we are taking a different approach, and we have established the Starve The Tumor Video Blog with the goal of providing educational resources for patients, physicians, scientists, and investors who are interested in learning more about our mission and approach to treating cancer,” commented Samuel C. Wagner, President and CEO of Batu Biologics. “Based on the preliminary positive clinical results we are seeing with the ValloVax immunotherapy, we are excited to share more information about our approach with the general public in order to encourage healthy scientific banter and discussion.”


© Business Wire 2018
