Batu Biologics : Announces the Release of the Starve The Tumor Immunotherapy Blog

Today, Batu Biologics announced the release of the Starve The Tumor
Video Blog, a series of informational videos and articles designed to
provide background information on our lead therapeutic ValloVax. Batu
Biologics’ lead clinical candidate, ValloVax, is a first-in-class
placenta derived endothelial cell based vaccine designed to stimulate an
immune response against several tumor angiogenesis associated antigens
for the treatment of solid tumor carcinomas.
Currently, the Company has received FDA clearance from the US FDA for
IND #16296, enabling the Company to proceed with US clinical trials to
evaluate the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the novel
immunotherapy.
The first
video of the series, serves as a brief introduction to the Company
and outlines the rapid progress in bringing ValloVax from concept stage
to clinical stage over the past 4 years.
Today, Batu Biologics also released the first
full episode of the series, a 9 minute video discussing a history of
placental based research and how several scientists have paved the way
for the research Batu is conducting today.
Over a period of the next several weeks, Batu Biologics plans to release
a total of 7 episodes discussing topics ranging from angiogenesis
inhibition, adjuvant selection for vaccine therapies, an overview of
spontaneous remissions, as well as general educational videos about the
immune system.
“Typically, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies tend to limit the
dissemination of information around investigational products to the
general public. At Batu Biologics, we are taking a different approach,
and we have established the Starve The Tumor Video Blog with the goal of
providing educational resources for patients, physicians, scientists,
and investors who are interested in learning more about our mission and
approach to treating cancer,” commented Samuel C. Wagner, President and
CEO of Batu Biologics. “Based on the preliminary positive clinical
results we are seeing with the ValloVax immunotherapy, we are excited to
share more information about our approach with the general public in
order to encourage healthy scientific banter and discussion.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005316/en/