Bay Area News Group Names Impira a Winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces 2020 Award

08/24/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Impira, the only artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables business users to extract the valuable information that lives in unstructured data such as PDF documents, images, and videos, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by Bay Area News Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Most businesses have data management strategies in place to effectively manage structured data. What is lacking, however, are tools to search, manage and utilize unstructured data like images and PDFs that are siloed across the enterprise. Impira democratizes unstructured data, leveraging patented AI technology, enabling business users and subject matter experts to extract, manage and utilize untapped data sources and create greater efficiencies and cost savings.

“We are honored with this recognition,” Ankur Goyal, CEO, Impira, said. “It’s been a challenging year for everyone personally and, professionally, businesses have never before seen the kind of disruption we are facing due to the current health and economic climate. That’s made it even more gratifying to be around such driven co-workers who have seamlessly adjusted to remote work and come together as a team to drive continued business success for Impira.”

About Impira

Impira makes work meaningful, delivering an artificial intelligence platform that empowers business users to unleash previously untapped data, creating greater efficiencies and reducing costs. By enabling businesses to extract structured data from PDF documents, images, and videos, Impira customers have reduced manual data entry by as much as 90 percent, enabling them to scale their businesses and take new products to market. Founded in 2017, Impira investors include Coatue Management, General Catalyst, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information on Impira, please visit www.impira.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.


© Business Wire 2020
