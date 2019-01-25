Log in
Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Announces the 2019 Inductee Class

01/25/2019 | 01:31pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce it has selected the 2019 inductee class.  The inductees will be honored at the 40th Annual Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Banquet on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, Ca.

Each year, the Bay Area Sorts Hall of Fame (BASHOF) prepares a ballot and solicits votes from all major media outlets in the Bay Area. From the results of the ballots new inductees are selected.  Through 2018, there have been 175 persons inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
We are very honored to present the following inductees for 2019:

Dave Dravecky (Baseball)
Brad Gilbert (Tennis)
Jason Kidd (Basketball)
Keena Turner (Football)
Tara VanDerveer (Basketball)

“On behalf of our board of directors, I am extremely excited about the 2019 honorees and the impact each of them has made on the Bay Area sports scene and in our communities. The annual Enshrinement Banquet is always a special evening to celebrate Bay Area sports heroes and this year will be no exception,” said Mario Alioto, BASHOF Board Chairman.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that began in 1979 with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce’s Sports Committee and Lou Spadia, former president of the San Francisco 49ers. Now in its 40th year and adhering to its goal of honoring local athletic legends in the name of benefiting youth sports, BASHOF has donated over $4 million to over 600 youth sports programs in the Bay Area since inception. Organizations that will be the recipients of funds raised from this year’s banquet will be announced in the near future.

Mario Alioto
Chairman
malioto@sfgiants.com

Presenters for the inductees are:
Dravecky: Mario Alioto (SF Giants)
Brad Gilbert: (TBD)
Jason Kidd: Gordie Johnson (former coach for St. Joseph Notre Dame)
Keena Turner: Eddie DeBartolo – Ronnie Lott – Joe Montana (SF 49ers)
Tara VanDerveer: Kate Payne (Stanford Woman’s Basketball Asst. Coach)
                                                                                                           
To register and attend the event – contact Anthony Savicke (asavicke@bashof.org)

CONTACT: Anthony Savicke
Phone: 650-576-6370
Email: asavicke@bashof.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
