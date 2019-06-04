Bayberry Elementary School : Watchung Playground Opening

On Tuesday June 4, at 2:00 p.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held
for a new playground for the Bayberry Elementary School in Watchung. The
ceremony, hosted by Mayor Keith Balla, Superintendent Stephanie
Bilenker, and School Principal Jill Dobrowansky, will unveil a
transformed playground. The construction features non-slip hardtop, new
drainage systems and state-of-the-art playground equipment, including a
Nancy Lieberman “Dream Court.”
The new playground was made possible by the generosity of the Watchung
Education Foundation and the Bisignano Family in collaboration with the
Nancy Lieberman Charities organization. A community effort transformed
this space, which was limited in size and inadequate for active play, to
a spacious and bright playground that encourages sports and activities.
The opening ceremony for the playground will be held at the Bayberry
Elementary School, 113 Bayberry Lane, Watchung, New Jersey, and feature
speakers from the Watchung Board of Education, joined by Bill Ard, Super
Bowl Champion, Bayberry School graduate and long term Watchung resident;
Nancy Lieberman, Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian; Tracy
Bisignano and Frank Bisignano, Chairman and CEO of First Data, and
Watchung resident.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005667/en/