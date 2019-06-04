Log in
Bayberry Elementary School : Watchung Playground Opening

06/04/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Watchung School System Launches New Space to Accommodate Students

On Tuesday June 4, at 2:00 p.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for a new playground for the Bayberry Elementary School in Watchung. The ceremony, hosted by Mayor Keith Balla, Superintendent Stephanie Bilenker, and School Principal Jill Dobrowansky, will unveil a transformed playground. The construction features non-slip hardtop, new drainage systems and state-of-the-art playground equipment, including a Nancy Lieberman “Dream Court.”

The new playground was made possible by the generosity of the Watchung Education Foundation and the Bisignano Family in collaboration with the Nancy Lieberman Charities organization. A community effort transformed this space, which was limited in size and inadequate for active play, to a spacious and bright playground that encourages sports and activities.

The opening ceremony for the playground will be held at the Bayberry Elementary School, 113 Bayberry Lane, Watchung, New Jersey, and feature speakers from the Watchung Board of Education, joined by Bill Ard, Super Bowl Champion, Bayberry School graduate and long term Watchung resident; Nancy Lieberman, Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian; Tracy Bisignano and Frank Bisignano, Chairman and CEO of First Data, and Watchung resident.


© Business Wire 2019
