Bayen Group Celebrates Opening of New Bob Hope USO Center at LAX; Sponsors IT Room

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Bayen Group is proud to sponsor the IT room at the new Bob Hope United Service Organizations (USO) center at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The IT room houses everything technology related for the center, providing work stations, Skype access, entertainment systems and servers. The company joined the USO to celebrate the grand opening of the center on September 26. This state-of-the-art facility will serve more than 100,000 service members and their families as they travel through LAX.

“We are thankful for the sacrifices that our troops and their family members make every single day,” said Greg Saliba, managing partner at Bayen Group. “We are honored to be part of this amazing renovation effort, and will continue to support the USO as they share our commitment to give back to our troops.”

The USO center provides a place for military personnel to escape the hustle and bustle of the busy airport as they travel for deployments and military relocations, and offers complimentary snacks, and access to facilities like showers, an area to rest and relax, securely store luggage, or to communicate with family. An independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the USO relies on donations and volunteers who ensure that our troops feel the appreciation of grateful Americans every day of the year.

“We appreciate the support of companies like Bayen Group who step forward to recognize the vital work of the USO and give back to support the troops,” said Bob Kurkjian, president of Bob Hope USO. “With a state-of-the-art USO center, the IT room is really the brain of the entire operation and we are grateful to have the good people of Bayen Group among our partners.”





Learn how you can help support the new Bob Hope USO center at LAX here: https://tinyurl.com/yctn8yu4 .



About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a Small Business Administration HUBZone-certified and minority-owned small business. We excel at using our experience with both information technology and marketing to solve complex business problems. Utilizing emerging technologies and best practices, we work closely with our customer stakeholders and their cross-functional teams to develop innovative solutions for their most complex modernization initiatives. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.







