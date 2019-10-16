Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bayer expects significant surge in number of U.S. glyphosate cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 08:38am EDT
Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer expects the number of claims in the United States related to Roundup herbicide to have surged in the third quarter, as the German drugs and pesticides maker tries to reach a settlement after earlier court rulings against it.

"With the substantial increase in plaintiff advertising this year, we expect to see a significant surge in the number of plaintiff filings over the third quarter," the company said in a written statement.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup and other glyphosate-based weed killers as part of its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto last year, faces potentially heavy litigation costs as plaintiffs claim Roundup causes cancer, something Bayer disputes.

Bayer's shares have lost about 30% of their value since last August when a California jury in the first such lawsuit found Monsanto should have warned of the alleged cancer risks.

The drugmaker said in July that the number of U.S. plaintiffs in the litigation had risen to 18,400 and it is due to provide an update on Oct. 30, along with quarterly earnings.

Analysts at JP Morgan, citing an analysis of Missouri court data, said in an Oct. 9 research note that the total number of glyphosate cases could rise to more than 45,000.

However, several lawsuits have been delayed recently as mediator Ken Feinberg tries to negotiate a settlement.

The increase "may reflect a campaign by plaintiffs' lawyers and lead generators to increase the volume of plaintiffs as quickly as possible in connection with that process," Bayer said, adding that the number of plaintiffs was not an indication of the merits of these cases.

Bayer has previously said that cases where lawyers expect to win the highest damages tend to be filed first.

The head of Bayer's Crop Science unit, Liam Condon, already flagged a likely increase in the number of cases in a newspaper interview earlier this month, citing the prospect of a settlement and lawyers' efforts to recruit new plaintiffs via media campaigns.

Bayer, which says regulators and extensive research have found glyphosate to be safe, has previously said it was banking on U.S. appeals courts to reverse or tone down three initial court rulings that have so far awarded tens of millions of dollars to each plaintiff.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Illinois Farmer's Commitment to County Farm Bureau Spans 39 Years
PU
08:51aCanadian inflation holds steady at 1.9% in September
RE
08:49aSterling jumps after report says Brexit deal stumbling block removed
RE
08:46aUS Retail Sales Fell in September
DJ
08:46aForeigners Acquire C$4.99 Billion in Canadian Securities in August
DJ
08:46aCanada Annual Inflation Climbs 1.9% in September
DJ
08:44aU.S. retail sales post first decline in seven months
RE
08:38aBayer expects significant surge in number of U.S. glyphosate cases
RE
08:34aIMF heightens warnings on corporate debt following central bank cuts
RE
08:31aECB's Knot wants more wiggle room around inflation target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto reports 2.7% drop in deliveries in first nine months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group