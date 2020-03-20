Log in
Bayer mediator says glyphosate settlement talks slowed by coronavirus

03/20/2020 | 11:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

Negotiations between Bayer AG and plaintiff lawyers to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer have been slowed by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the mediator in the talks.

"Everything has been set back by the virus, all the discussions, any finalizing of the settlement," court-appointed mediator Ken Feinberg told Reuters.

"I remain cautiously optimistic that there'll be a settlement, although not this month," he added.

Bayer said mediation discussions continued in good faith and that it could not comment further.

German weekly Wirtschaftswoche first reported the delay.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Writing by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

