Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bayer open for drug licensing deals, cutting debt remains priority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:55pm CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer is ready to spend money on more drug licensing agreements like last year's deal with Loxo Oncology but its priority is to reduce debt after the takeover of Monsanto.

"If a Loxo (type) opportunity came about we would of course jump on it and we would certainly have the financial means to secure such an asset. We've also talked about stepping up our efforts in business development and licensing in order to complement our own internal R&D efforts," Chief Executive Werner Baumann told analyst in a conference call.

"The funding that is needed is available to the company … We would have, if need be, a little bit of debt capacity but clearly our focus is first of all on delevering," he added.

Bayer, which reported quarterly earnings on Wednesday, is in the midst of an overhaul of its drug research and development activities that could result in job cuts as it faces calls to beef up its development pipeline.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : County Employment and Wages Full Data Update
PU
04:08pCanada's Nevsun Resources agrees to richer Zijin bid
RE
04:07pDNV GL : and DSIC sign JDP to develop LNG fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra large container vessel
PU
04:07pIDF INTERNATIONAL DAIRY FEDERATION : Publication of New Joint ISO I IDF Standard for Chloride Content in Infant Formula
PU
04:07pMORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Applications Slightly Decrease in Latest MBA Weekly Survey
PU
04:04pGoldman drops bitcoin trading plans for now - Business Insider
RE
04:04pGOLDMAN DROPS BITCOIN TRADING PLANS FOR NOW : Business Insider
RE
04:02pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union to Host Drop-In Session at Scottish Parliament for ‘Steps to Change’ Documents
PU
03:55pBayer open for drug licensing deals, cutting debt remains priority
RE
03:52pSterling rebounds to a three-day high on Brexit breakthrough hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.