Bayer : to Donate One Million Over-the-Counter Products and Multivitamins to Americans In Need

Product to be Distributed Through Direct Relief and Feeding America

With the significant burden COVID-19 is having on the healthcare systems and increased need for self-care solutions, Bayer announced today a donation of one million products to support the health of underserved communities. The products, including over-the-counter medications and multivitamins, will be delivered directly to Americans who can’t easily access them today by way of partnerships with Direct Relief and, in subsequent weeks, Feeding America.

“Enabling access to health, for everyone, is a core value at Bayer,” said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, Regional President, Bayer’s Consumer Health Division, North America. “Having the right self-care solutions at home is increasingly important as is managing the demands on our healthcare system. We need to ensure all our consumers have this access, so, we’ve created ways, with our partners, to get our products to at risk communities so they can try to stay healthy and shelter at home.”

As a part of the company’s sustainability strategy, Bayer committed to expand access to everyday health for 100 million people in underserved communities around the world by 2030. This donation is a key step in the company’s plan to help enable health for all.

Bayer will donate 1,000,000 Health and Wellness Products including, Aleve, Alka-Seltzer Plus, Bayer Aspirin, Claritin, Flintstones and One-A-Day Vitamins. Bayer will work with non-profit organizations, including Direct Relief for use in their network of safety net provider clinics and Feeding America, who have direct interactions with Americans who have limited access or financial means to secure health and wellness products during the COVID-19 pandemic. These organizations will distribute the products through their existing channels in which these communities are accustomed. Distribution through Direct Relief begins this week, while Feeding America will start distribution a few weeks later.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by Bayer’s action today, which is both keenly needed, and will be put to immediate use to safeguard workers on the front lines of this health crisis,” stated Thomas Tighe, President & CEO of Direct Relief.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross® are registered trademarks of Bayer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005613/en/