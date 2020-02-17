Bayerische Landesbank : BayernLB and ING Bank Slaski arranged Real Estate portfolio financing in Poland

Munich/Warsaw - BayernLB and ING Bank Slaski granted a senior loan to several Polish property companies ultimately held by an Asian investor. BayernLB also acts as Facility and Security Agent. Savills Investment Management acts as investment advisor and asset manager.

The Asian investor acquired a portfolio consisting of 5 newly built logistic properties located at main traffic junctions in Poland. The properties, all of them developed by Panattoni Europe, comprise more than 280.000 m² state-of-the-art modern logistic space, let to a variety of mainly international operating companies.

Robert Hetzner, country manager Poland at BayernLB, commented: 'We are very pleased that we could successfully support Savills Investment Management and the Asian investor in this great deal as financing partner. BayernLB and ING Slaski contributed decisively to this complex transaction with their extensive and detailed financing know-how. For BayernLB, it is another important step to further our position in the Polish real estate market, which remains a keystone target market in our real estate strategy.'

Wlodek Skonieczny, Head of Real Estate Finance at ING Bank Slaski, commented: 'ING is delighted to continue to support the growth of investment market of logistic assets in Poland. This portfolio is an example of the attractive opportunities that still exist in Polish market to lend against well build and let assets, set in good locations. This refinancing transaction was complex, especially due to high number of parties involved on the selling side. Success in terms of efficient closing was possible thanks to the professional approach of all the parties involved, excellent cooperation with Savills Investment Management, and true partnership between ING and BayernLB. We believe this deal should provide the Asian investor with attractive, stable returns.'