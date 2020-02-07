Bayerische Landesbank : BayernLB has been mandated as Underwriter and Agent of a senior loan for Pacific Eagle

Munich/Frankfurt -BayernLB has been mandated as Underwriter and Agent of a senior loan for Pacific Eagle, coordinated by KanAm Grund as Asset Manager.

Pacific Eagle, a Singapore-based family office, acquired the landmark building 'Ludwig', located in the heart of Munich city centre. The property comprises more than 30.000m² of multi-let office space.

Gunnar Rueffer, International Real Estate Finance of BayernLB Frankfurt, commented: 'We're glad that Pacific Eagle mandated us to support its first real estate investment in Continental Europe. BayernLB will continue to support real estate core investments in Europe for both, national and international investors.'