Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/08/2019 | 09:45am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Landesbank / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
08.03.2019 / 15:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2019 German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2019 German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp


08.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Landesbank
Brienner Straße 18
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.bayernlb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785665  08.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
