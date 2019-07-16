Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Landesbank / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2019 / 09:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 16, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 16, 2019 German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 16, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 16, 2019 German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp


16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Landesbank
Brienner Straße 18
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.bayernlb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841847  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aSTENOCARE A/S : to establish the world's first hybrid, in-door cultivation facility for production of premium medical cannabis at scale
AQ
04:16aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Dispatch of Prospectus
PU
04:16aWI2WI : announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:16aH1 2019 WORLDWIDE SALES RESULTS : Groupe Renault...
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:15aCROPENERGIES : New member of executive board at CropEnergies
EQ
04:12aBANK OF AMERICA : South Korea bourse fines BofA Merrill Lynch over irregular trading
RE
04:08aBritish watchdog to review Inmarsat's sale to private equity consortium
RE
04:07aRENAULT : 1st Half Global Vehicle Sales Fell by Less Than Market
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About