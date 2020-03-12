Log in
Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/12/2020 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Landesbank / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
12.03.2020 / 16:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp

12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Landesbank
Brienner Straße 18
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.bayernlb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

995997  12.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
