Bayerische Landesbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/08/2020 | 04:50am EDT

08.07.2020 / 10:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp

08.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Landesbank
Brienner Straße 18
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.bayernlb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1088979  08.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
