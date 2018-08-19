Bayhorse Silver : Base Metal ICP Assay Results Received From Bayhorse Silver Mine

August 18, 2018 BHS2018-24

BAYHORSE SILVER INC RECEIVES ICP RESULTS FOR BASE METALS, BAYHORSE MINE, OREGON, USA.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., TSX-V: BHS ('Bayhorse' or the 'Company') reports that it has received ICP (Induction-Coupled Plasma) assay results for base metals that accompany its recent high silver, and good gold values from the newly accessible Big Dog mineralized zone, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The base metal ICP results from the sampling received from the Big Dog Zone at the eastern end of the newly opened 550 foot portion of the historic workings, including for comparison, the gold and silver values already published, are tabulated below:

Sample Type Au g/t Ag Oz/t Ag g/t Cu % Zn % Sb % Pb %

Grab 1.2 73.00 2,270.5 2.15 2.16 1.31 0.30

Chip - 18.50 575.4 3.21 1.39 1.70 1.64

Chip - 27.00 838.8 6.00 2.19 3.23 2.26

Chip - 19.50 606.5 4.44 1.91 2.43 1.94

Grab - 56.20 1,748.0 1.62 1.52 1.01 1.14

Grab - 32.50 1,010.8 5.56 2.07 3.11 3.07

Chip - 5.28 164.2 2.00 1.96 0.75 1.51

(chip & grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)

These samples compare favorably with base metal sampling reported from this zone by Cordex (1976)

[Attachment]

Copper/Silver bearing stockwork Big Dog Zone. Photo encompasses a width of approximately 1 m.

As part of the National Instrument 43-101 Report, in preparation, the Company has completed a review of the performance of the Steinert XRT ore-sorter and is pleased to report that it has shown a consistent upgrading factor for sulfide material of between 20 and 25 times, that is far in excess of the originally calculated 5 to 10 times.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments 'The base metal values that accompany the gold and silver allow significantly greater selectivity by the ore sorter, between mineralized and non-mineralized material, accounting for the excellent upgrading results we are seeing'. 'The more non-mineralized rock we can reject before final upgrading results in real savings in energy and final processing costs.'

Assaying for the samples reported above was undertaken by American Analytical Services Labs of Osburn, Idaho. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consisted of a ½ AT sample subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish while the base metals were subjected to an ICP 35 element assay.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geol., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

