Bayhorse Silver : Grab Sample Returns 1.2 g/t Gold, 2,270 g/t (73 oz/t) Silver

08/19/2018 | 05:56pm CEST
August 16, 2018                                                                                                                        BHS2018-23

BAYHORSE SILVER INC SAMPLE RETURNS  2,270.5 SILVER (73 OZ/T SILVER), AND 1.2 G/T GOLD, FROM SELECTED GRAB SAMPLE AT BAYHORSE MINE, OREGON, USA.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., TSX-V: BHS ('Bayhorse' or the 'Company') is pleased to report both high silver, and good gold values from the newly accessible Big Dog mineralized zone, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The high-grade sample results received from Big Dog Zone at the eastern end of the newly opened 550 foot portion of the historic workings, are tabulated below:

Sample Type

Ag Oz/t

Ag g/t

Grab

73.00

2,270.5

Chip

18.50

575.4

Chip

27.00

838.8

Chip

19.50

606.5

Grab

56.20

1,748.0

Grab

32.50

1,010.8

Chip 5.28 164.2

(chip & grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)

These samples compare favorably with the sampling done in this zone by Cordex (1976) and Silver King in 1984, when historical mining reported 5,718 tons of which 23% graded between 21 oz/t 653 g/t) and 100 oz/t (3,110 g/t), 71% that graded between 6 oz/t (186 g/t and 20 oz/t (622 g/t) with the remainder grading under 6 oz/t.

Additional sampling along the 1,500 feet of newly exposed workings is being undertaken by the Company, including long hole drilling sampling, to confirm other historical drilling results, and assays will be disclosed when received.

The Company has been advised by Apex Geoscience Ltd (Apex), that it is in the final stages of preparing a revised NATIONAL INSTRUMENT-43-101 Technical Report on the Bayhorse that is anticipated to be completed and delivered in early September.[Attachment]

Silver bearing stockwork Big Dog Zone . Photo encompasses a width of approximately 1 m.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments 'Discovery of gold along with the very high grade silver in this zone, that mirrors the published historic sampling assay results, and identifying one of the number of mineralized zones Silver King blocked out in preparation for mining in 1984 should be extremely encouraging for our investors.'

As part of the NI-43-101 Report the Company has completed a review of the performance of the Steinert XRT ore-sorter and is pleased to report that it has shown consistent upgrading factor for sulfide material of between 20 and 25 times, that is far in excess of the originally calculated 5 to 10 times.

Assaying for the samples reported above was undertaken by American Anaylytical Services of Labs of Osburn, Idaho. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consisted of a ½ AT sample subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geol., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, President

604-684-3394

Disclaimer

Bayhorse Silver Inc. published this content on 19 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 15:55:02 UTC
