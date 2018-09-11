Bayhorse Silver : More High Grade Assays From The Bayhorse Silver Mine

BAYHORSE SILVER INC HIGH GRADE SILVER CHANNEL SAMPLES, BAYHORSE MINE, OREGON, USA. BHS2018-28

Bayhorse Silver Inc., TSX-V: BHS ('Bayhorse' or the 'Company') reports 26 preliminary silver assays from the 60 channel samples recently completed at its Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

• 60 channel samples submitted for assay

• 26 channel samples received to date

• 30kg metallurgical sample- assay pending

• Long hole assays pending

Of the silver assays received:

• one sample graded 313 oz/t (9,735 g/t)

• one sample graded 115 oz/t (3,570 g/t)

• one sample graded between 20 oz/t (630 g/t) and 30 oz/t (943 g/t)

• three samples graded between 10 oz/t (311 g/t) 20 oz/t (630 g/t)

• five samples graded between 5 oz/t (155 g/t) and ten oz/t (311 g/t)

• the remainder assayed under 5 oz/t (155 g/t).

Full channel sample results are tabulated below:

Sample Ag g/t Ag oz/t

1 S8B 64.38 2.07

2 S8RR 52.56 1.69

3 S9B 174.80 5.62

4 S14RR 376.35 12.1

5 S14B 175.42 5.64

6 S14LR 3,570.67 114.80

7 S15LR 833.57 26.8

8 S15B 106.37 3.42

9 S15RR 103.89 3.34

10 S16LR 24.82 0.798

11 S16B 75.89 2.44

12 S16RR 23.23 0.747

13 S18B 130.63 4.20

14 S18LR 637.62 20.5

15 S18RR 60.96 1.96

16 S19RR 137.48 4.42

17 S19B 534.98 17.2

18 S19LR 451.00 14.5

19 Extra Split #1 185.07 5.95

20 Extra Split #2 141.52 4.55

21 Winze-1 LR 9,735.36 313.00

22 Winze-2 RR 245.09 7.88

23 W-3 South End LR Under Brow 120.37 3.87

24 W-4 South End RR Under Brow 183.82 5.91

25 W-5 Raise 90.20 2.90

26 W-6 Raise 236.70 7.61

The 60 channel samples, each measuring 0.66 meters (2.4ft) by 0.2 meters (6'), were taken on ten (10) foot centers with three components, from the back, and the left and right ribs for each sample site. All are from the westerly end of the newly accessed main haulage way.

To complement the channel samples, a series of long holes, on fifteen (15) foot centers, are being carried out along 200 feet of the haulage way, commencing at the first channel sample location. The long hole groups consist of one vertical hole, one angled 70 degrees in the westerly direction along the haulage way, and one at 70 degrees into the right rib. Cuttings are being taken at one (1) meter intervals up the holes and submitted for assay. Both the channel samples and long holes are for comparison with historically reported and mined, both high grade and low grade material, and with the thickness of the mineralized zone, that was historically reported as averaging 20 feet.

Assay results will be reported as received

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments 'The continued showings of high grade silver mineralization in the Big Dog stope and to the west is like a jewelry box. Some spectacular good quality pieces are situated among less attractive material. The detailed sampling will assist in selectively mining the better zones while leaving barren portions as support pillars.'

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure with any production decision.

Assaying for the samples reported above is by American Analytical Services Labs of Osburn, Idaho. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consists of a 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metals are subjected to an ICP 35 element, four acid digestion assay.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.