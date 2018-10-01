Baylor Scott & White Health :, Memorial Hermann Health System Sign Letter of Intent to Create New Combined Health System

The boards of Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann Health
System have signed a letter of intent to merge into a combined system to
further strengthen communities, advance the health of Texans and
transform the delivery of healthcare.
As two of the most comprehensive not-for-profit health systems in Texas,
Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann, both founded as
faith-based organizations, share similar missions and values. Equally
important, they share like-minded, forward-thinking visions for the
future. This proposed combined health system is positioned to become a
national model for integrated, consumer-centric, cost-effective care.
“This is about two mission-driven organizations – both committed to
making safe, high-quality healthcare more convenient and affordable –
building something transformative together,” said Jim Hinton, CEO,
Baylor Scott & White Health. “We must lead the change in our industry,
while insisting we continue to fulfill our unwavering commitments to
meeting the needs of all Texans.”
The health systems, both nationally recognized and dedicated to
improving access and continuity of care, serve as vibrant, economic
engines in more than 30 Texas counties, employing more than 73,000
across the state. Both have strong ties to the academic medical
community, and together will be positioned to expand those affiliations
to advance medical training and research programs, while continuing to
attract and retain the very best talent.
“Together, we believe we will be able to accelerate our commitments to
make care more consumer centric; grow our capabilities to manage the
health of populations; and bend the unsustainable healthcare cost curve
in the state,” said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO, Memorial Hermann.
“Through this combined system, we have a unique opportunity to reinvent
healthcare and make a profound difference in the lives of millions of
Texans."
The details of the letter of intent include:
-
Unified Board: A unified board will be comprised of an equal
number of appointees from both organizations. Ross McKnight, the
current chair of the Baylor Scott & White Holdings Board of Trustees,
will serve as the first chair of the proposed combined system’s board.
A vice chair, selected by the Memorial Hermann Health System Board of
Directors, will be named prior to closing and will become chair at the
end of McKnight’s two-year term.
-
Leadership: Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health,
will be the CEO of the proposed combined system and will be joined in
the proposed Office of the CEO by Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of
Memorial Hermann and Pete McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White
Health. Other members of the executive leadership team will be
comprised of leaders from both Baylor Scott & White Health and
Memorial Hermann.
-
Operations: The proposed combined system will have executive
and support staff based in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Temple.
-
Name: The proposed combined system will have a new name to be
determined before closing; however, Baylor Scott & White Health and
Memorial Hermann will continue to operate under their strong, highly
regarded brands in their respective service areas.
“Baylor Scott & White was founded as a Christian Ministry more than 100
years ago; ever since, it has advanced health and driven change in North
and Central Texas,” said Ross McKnight, chair of the Baylor Scott &
White Holdings Board of Trustees. “This proposed combination starts the
next chapter in the legacies of service and innovation for both systems.
It will not only make a positive difference in the lives of millions
here, it will become a national model.”
Together, the two systems include 68 hospital campuses, more than 1,100
care delivery sites, nearly 14,000 employed, independent and academic
physicians and two health plans; and they currently record nearly 10
million patient encounters annually.
“Memorial Hermann has proudly served the Greater Houston area for more
than 110 years with nationally recognized, high-quality patient care,”
said Deborah Cannon, chair of the Memorial Hermann Health System Board
of Directors. “Our mutual history of providing accessible and
leading-edge healthcare for all people has laid a strong foundation for
our shared vision to build a future together for the benefit of all
Texans.”
With approval of the letter of intent, the two organizations have
entered into a period of exclusive negotiations, due diligence and the
standard regulatory review processes. The next stage in the transaction
– a definitive agreement – is anticipated to be complete in 2019.
About Baylor Scott & White Health
Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the health and well-being of every
individual, family and community it serves. An integrated care delivery
network, the system includes the Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor
Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality
Alliance. Through 49 hospitals and more than 1,000 access points
including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple, the
system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning
specialty care, throughout Texas, and via virtual touchpoints. Founded
as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White is proud to
honor its century-long legacy through its commitment to improving
accessibility, affordability and the customer experience for all.
For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.
About Memorial Hermann Health System
At Memorial Hermann, we are all about advancing health. Yours. It begins
by redefining healthcare. Our 6,400 affiliated
physicians and more than 26,000 employees
practice evidence-based medicine with a relentless focus on quality,
safety and exceptional service for all patients, consumers and Health
Plan members. Our efforts continue to result in national
awards and recognition, including for our nationally acclaimed
Accountable Care Organization. With a focus on providing enhanced access
to care, Memorial Hermann offers Virtual
Clinic for digital access and has 300 care delivery sites
conveniently located across the Greater Houston area, including our
flagship hospital in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, which
serves as the teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.
We have proudly served this community for more than 110 years, and we
contribute more than $588 million annually through school-based health
centers and other community benefit programs. Because at Memorial
Hermann, the health of our community is always at the center of what we
do. Learn more about Memorial
Hermann Health System.
