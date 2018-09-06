Log in
Be Golden : Conference Empowers Women to Spark Change Attracting Attendees from across the U.S.

09/06/2018

The second annual Be Golden women’s empowerment conference will bring over 30 speakers from across the country to Bloomington October 4-6, 2018. The national conference is hosting its second annual event October 4-6, 2018. This year’s keynote speaker Ericka Hart, a self-described, “kinky, poly, cancer-warrior, activist, sexuality educator and performer with a Master’s of Education in Human Sexuality” will decorate the city with glitter and gold as she shares her inspiring story. For every ticket sold $3 will be donated to Girls Inc. of Monroe County, a nonprofit inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

“Be Golden is about women and their allies empowering each other to spark a change; be that in themselves or in the world around them,” said Be Golden co-founder Sarah Perfetti. “This year’s conference aims to connect women, share their stories and create mentorship opportunities. We believe that empowered women, and their allies, empower other women. That’s exactly what we’re trying to do with the Be Golden conference.”

Conference sessions fall under five tracks: Brands and Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Health and Wellness, Leadership, and Social Impact. Attendees are encouraged to dress in attire that feels authentic to them, whether it’s a black business suit or gold sequin dress. Session topics range from Build Yourself, Build Your Brand to Unleash Your Joy Potential to Sexual Abuse and Recovery.

Perfetti says, “Our goal was to identify leaders who speak about topics most beneficial to women and build a program that could provide them to grow personally and professionally.”

Be Golden is also screening two short films involving female characters, writers, directors and producers and will host lively after parties each evening of the conference offering attendees more ways to connect and have fun. Both Friday and Saturday mornings of the conference will kick-off with exercise to encourage movement.

Be Golden is a social enterprise whose mission is to provide community, mentorship, and tools to inspire and empower women and their allies to spark the change they want to see in themselves and the world around them. Tickets to the conference are on sale now at the BCT Box Office by phone (812) 323-3020 or by visiting www.begoldenstaygolden.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.